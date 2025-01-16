Cardiff Products Corporation selects Lexington County for first South Carolina operation

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Cardiff Products Corporation (Cardiff Products), a beverage manufacturer, today announced it selects Lexington County to establish the company’s first South Carolina operation. The $99.6 million investment will create 94 new jobs.

Founded in Canada in 2019, Cardiff Products is a family-owned business that specializes in producing high-quality beverages for the U.S. and Canadian markets. The company produces plant-based, shelf-stable drinks and currently operates a highly automated facility in Ontario.

Cardiff Products will open a state-of-the-art, aseptic co-packaging facility located at 4810 12th St. Extension in West Columbia.

“Cardiff Products Corporation is proud to announce the expansion of our operations with a new facility in Lexington County, South Carolina. At Cardiff Products Corporation, our corporate values have remained steadfast over the years. We are excited to bring these values to Lexington County and to work alongside its vibrant community. This new facility will not only support the growth of our business but also contribute to the local economy by creating jobs and fostering innovation in the beverage manufacturing sector. We look forward to becoming an integral part of the Lexington County and greater Columbia area, and we thank the county and its residents for welcoming us. Together, we aim to build a bright and prosperous future.” -Cardiff Products Corporation President Stew Cardiff

“Cardiff Products Corporation’s investment will bring 94 jobs to Lexington County, creating opportunities across the Midlands. This decision reflects the strength of our workforce in attracting international companies. We are proud to welcome Cardiff Products Corporation and look forward to their success in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are always proud when a company decides to establish operations in South Carolina and join our state’s dynamic business community. Cardiff Products Corporation’s $99.6 million investment in Lexington County will greatly enhance our state’s manufacturing industry and strengthen the local economy.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are thrilled to welcome Cardiff Products Corporation to Lexington County. Their decision to invest and create new jobs in Lexington County highlights the strength of our community and workforce. We look forward to their success here.” -Lexington County Council Chairwoman Beth Carrigg

“The central region of South Carolina continues to drive our state’s economic growth, and Cardiff Products Corporation’s investment in Lexington County is a testament to this momentum. As they establish themselves in this thriving area, we are confident in their success and thrilled to welcome 94 new jobs, which will benefit from the exceptional talent and dedication of our local workforce.” -Central SC Alliance Chairman Matthew Shaffer

