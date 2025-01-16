ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones podcast returns with special guest John Quiñones

John Quiñones ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones Susan Bennett and Randall Kenneth Jones

As a podcast that places a premium on looking for the best in people, there was no one better to bring us back than John Quiñones, host of WHAT WOULD YOU DO?

It's what we do—not when everyone's watching; that's easy. It's what we do when no one is watching.” — John Quiñones

COLUMBIA, MO, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Now in its 7th season, ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones (formerly Jones.Show podcast) returns Thursday, January 16, 2025, after a 3-month hiatus."As our show does not examine politics, we thought it was best to wait until after Election Day to continue. At its core, ON THE KNOWS is optimistic, something that can be in short supply these days," explained Jones. "Though we consciously avoid politics, we discuss the difference between right and wrong all the time. It’s amazing what happens simply by removing all references to a specific political party.”Susan Bennett, the original voice of Siri, has served as program announcer as well as Jones's collaborator and muse since the original podcast launched in 2018. "Who better than Susan?" joked Jones. "After all, Siri KNOWS everything, doesn't she?"As explained in Bennett's show opening: "ON THE KNOWS introduces you to people who are in the know—and ready to share their special brand of know-how with you. From artists, authors, and activists to entertainers, educators, and entrepreneurs, ON THE KNOWS will elevate your ability to influence the world we share."Recurring guest and activist Erin Brockovich has generously referred to the podcast and its host as "The best podcast and host ever."Recent podcast guests have included advocate and comedian Geri Jewell, professional poker's Maria Ho and her sister, clinical psychologist Dr. Judy Ho, Barbra Streisand's sister, vocalist Roslyn Kind, "Tribunal Justice" judges Patricia DiMango and Tanya Acker, Emmy-winning TV mainstay Rolonda Watts, Global Citizen activist Michael Sheldrick, and Hollywood audience marketing expert and 2024 American Cinematheque Power of Cinema Award winner, Kevin Goetz."As a podcast that places a premium on looking for the best in people, there was no one better to bring us back than the brilliant John Quiñones , host of ABC's thought-provoking program, WHAT WOULD YOU DO?" explained Jones."I'm really constantly inspired by the goodness out there," said Quiñones. "We might talk a mean game about how divided the country is—and it is divided on so many political issues—but in the end, when we come face to face with a child who's about to be deported or a woman who's being abused by her husband, or threatened, that changes everything."Quiñones and Jones's topics range from the public's shifting views on right versus wrong to journalistic integrity. They also share a passionate respect for migrant farmworkers: Jones, through his affiliation with The Immokalee Foundation in Florida, and Quiñones, as the product of a migrant farmworker family. "I'll never forget being on my knees, on the cold, hard ground, looking at a row of tomato plants, that for a young 13-year-old boy's eyes seemed to go on for miles and miles," recalled Quiñones. "And my dad, Bruno, saying, 'Juanito, do you want to do this kind of work for the rest of your life, or do you want to get a college education'?"Quiñones, Jones and "Siri" all agree: Despite all the problems in this country, there are beautiful opportunities to rise above adversity."We all think we would do the right thing. But you don't know until you're really in it," said Quiñones. "And that's the beauty of the show. It's like being a fly on the wall. In the end, it is the ultimate test of a person's character. It's what we do—not when everyone's watching; that's easy. It's what we do when no one is watching."ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones is available on all major podcast platforms. A direct download of the episode—John Quiñones KNOWS Human Nature, the Element of Surprise & What You SHOULD Do— can be found here ###A self-described "professional storyteller, Jones is a bestselling author, keynote speaker, publicist and communications consultant. Launched in 2018, ON THE KNOWS with Randall Kenneth Jones, formerly Jones.Show podcast, has released over 200 episodes. In 2024, Jones.Show was rebranded as ON THE KNOWS to better reflect its whimsical yet compelling spin on knowledge, insight and education.Under the Jones.Show banner, Jones has hosted meaningful discussions with actress, author, and activist Jenifer Lewis, Bargain Mansion's Tamara Day, Songwriters Hall of Fame honoree Desmond Child, "Inside Edition's" Lisa Guerrero, AGT comedian Vicki Barbolak, boxing's Adrien Broner, celebrated nature photographers Cristina Mittermeier and Paul Nicklen, Broadway director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell, Dog the Bounty Hunter, meteorologist Ginger Zee, and television icons Loretta Swit and Stefanie Powers. All these episodes remain part of the ON THE KNOWS catalog.For more information, visit OnTheKnows.com or contact Jones directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.