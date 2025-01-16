Runge’s annual Eagle Adventure will be different this year on Jan. 25

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Runge’s annual Eagle Adventure event will be different this year. Because of ongoing renovation on the Runge Nature Center building and limited parking due to construction equipment, there will be no live eagles at the event or activities in the nature center. Instead, Runge Nature Center staff and volunteers will help visitors view bald eagles at Marion Access on the Missouri River on Jan. 25. There will be eagle displays, a warming fire, and hot chocolate. Maps to the access are available at the nature center. This program is on a come-and-go basis from 10 AM to 2 PM.

No registration is required, and all ages are invited. Marion Access is about 15 minutes north of Runge Nature Center on Hwy. 179. Nature center trails are open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. each day, and the nature center building is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The area is located at 330 Commerce Drive in Jefferson City.