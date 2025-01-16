Crowley Company Products and Services Earn Prestigious Platinum Distinction in the 2025 Modern Library Awards

This esteemed program, represented by the logo above, highlights outstanding products and services in the library industry, as judged by librarians themselves. The Crowley Company is a unique blend of scanner manufacturer, scan system distributor and digitization services bureau.

Discover the four Crowley products and services that have earned the prestigious Platinum distinction in the 2025 Modern Library Awards

Crowley has been a great company to work with for our outsourcing needs.” — Anonymous MLA Judge

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Crowley Company (Crowley) is thrilled to announce that four of its products and services have been awarded the highest honor, Platinum distinction, in the 2025 Modern Library Awards (MLAs). Judged by a panel of librarians who use these products and services daily, these accolades underscore The Crowley Company’s unwavering commitment to quality, functionality, value, and customer satisfaction.Crowley Digitization Services - Judges praised Crowley’s outsourcing solutions for their capacity to enhance digitization efforts, competitive pricing, and stellar customer service. One reviewer stated, “Crowley has been a great company to work with for our outsourcing needs. Their pricing was competitive, and they were responsive to questions and corrections.”Crowley UScan+ Advanced Universal Film Scanner - Lauded for its versatility and user-friendly features, the UScan+ Advanced was highlighted for its exceptional features and functionality. A reviewer remarked, “The reader/scanner works very well and has many desirable features that make it easy to use and save time.”Zeutschel OS C Overhead & Large Format Scanner - Known for its high-quality imaging and ease of use, this scanner impressed users with its ability to capture extraordinary detail, including historic materials. One librarian noted, “I absolutely love our book scanner! It’s easy to use, and the quality is amazing.”Zeutschel zeta Book Scanner - Celebrated for its robust performance and ability to handle bound and oversized materials, the zeta scanner received accolades for its reliability and user-friendliness. “Zeutschel units are workhorses and don’t stop,” shared a user.Meaningful RecognitionThe Modern Library Awards are unique because they rely on the firsthand experiences of librarians. Judges evaluated products and services based on quality, functionality, value, and customer service, with scores of 8.5 to 10.0 earning Platinum distinction. The Crowley Company’s consistently high marks reflect the team’s dedication to meeting and exceeding client expectations in every facet of digitization and scanning.Special Issue AnnouncementA special issue of Library Products & Services News, featuring high-scoring participants of the 2025 MLAs, will be released on January 16, 2025. This publication will spotlight the industry’s top performers, including The Crowley Company’s award-winning products and services.About The Crowley CompanyFor over 40 years, The Crowley Company has been a trusted leader in digital and analog preservation solutions. Offering a wide range of scanners, digitization services, and support, Crowley serves libraries, archives, museums, and other organizations worldwide, ensuring history is preserved for future generations.About LibraryWorksLibraryWorks helps administrators to make informed decisions about library technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations. Our family of resources can enable you to identify best practices, monitor trends, evaluate new products and services, apply for grants and funding, post or find a job, and even enjoy some library humor.About the Modern Library Awards programThe Modern Library Awards (MLAs) is a review program designed to recognize elite products and services in the market which can help library management personnel enhance the quality-of-experience for the library user and increase the performance of their library systems.For more information, please visit www.thecrowleycompany.com ###

