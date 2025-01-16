LANG REALTY HOSTS JAMES BOND-THEMED HOLIDAY PARTY, COLLECTS FOOD TO BENEFIT MOVE FOR HUNGER

Lang Realty's Brian Battaglia & Robin Proman (top) with Tripta Chawla & Ryan Greenblatt.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty agents celebrated the holiday season in style with their glamorous annual party, themed “Diamonds Are Forever,” inspired by the iconic James Bond films. Held at the luxurious Delaire Country Club on December 10, 2024, the event brought together over 200 agents for a night of cocktails, dinner, music, and dancing, all while supporting a greater cause.

As part of Lang Realty’s ongoing commitment to giving back to the community, many attendees brought nonperishable food items to the holiday party to contribute to the company’s 27th annual food drive. Combined with donations collected at Lang Realty offices in Jupiter, Delray Beach, Boca Raton, Port St. Lucie, and Boynton Beach; and Lang Management offices, the companies gathered over 1,200 pounds of food to benefit Move for Hunger and the Treasure Coast Food Bank. These efforts will provide approximately 1,000 meals to individuals and families facing food insecurity.

“Our holiday party is more than a celebration—it’s an opportunity to make a difference,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “The incredible generosity shown by our agents and staff, both at the event and throughout our food drive, exemplifies Lang Realty’s dedication to supporting our community. We are proud to partner with organizations like Move for Hunger and Treasure Coast Food Bank to help those in need, especially during the holiday season.”

About Move for Hunger

Move for Hunger’s Real Estate Program unites socially responsible real estate professionals to combat hunger and reduce food waste. Donations collected through programs like Lang Realty’s annual food drive are redistributed to shelters and food pantries, providing vital support to local communities.

About Treasure Coast Food Bank

Treasure Coast Food Bank is the largest hunger-relief organization on Florida's Treasure Coast, serving Indian River, Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties. Through its network of over 300 partner agencies, the organization provides nutritious food to individuals and families in need.

About Lang Realty

Since 1989, Lang Realty has grown from a small office with three sales associates to one of South Florida's premier real estate companies. With offices in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Jupiter, and Port St. Lucie, Lang Realty is committed to serving the community through exceptional service and charitable initiatives.

For more information about Lang Realty, including a list of office locations, visit www.langrealty.com.

