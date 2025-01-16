Riyadh Airports Company Joins as a Key Supporting Partner for the Airport Expansion Conference KSA 2025

Airport Expansion Conference 2025 Riyadh KSA Airport Expansion Conference 2025 Riyadh KSA Airport Expansion Conference 2025 Riyadh KSA

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Airport Expansion Conference KSA 2025 proudly welcomes Riyadh Airports Company as a Key Supporting Partner, further solidifying its role in shaping the future of aviation in Saudi Arabia. Taking place on 4th & 5th February 2025 at the Radisson Blu, Riyadh, this most anticipated content-led gathering of airport and airline leaders will bring together top aviation decision-makers from Saudi Arabia and around the world.A Key Step in Saudi Arabia’s Aviation TransformationWith Saudi Arabia’s aviation sector undergoing rapid growth, Riyadh Airports Company’s support underscores its commitment to airport infrastructure development, operational excellence, and investment in next-generation aviation solutions. As a leader in the Kingdom’s airport modernization efforts, Riyadh Airports Company is dedicated to fostering industry collaboration and supporting Saudi Arabia’s ambitious $147 billion aviation strategy under Vision 2030.World’s Top Airports Join Riyadh Airports at This Landmark EventThis year’s conference will host an unparalleled lineup of the world’s top 10 airports, making it the largest industry-driven gathering for airport and airline executives in Saudi Arabia. Attendees will gain exclusive insights from the most influential leaders driving global airport expansion, digital transformation, and aviation infrastructure advancements.Key Highlights of the ConferenceExclusive Insights from Riyadh Airports Company – Learn about their expansion projects, infrastructure investments, and growth strategies.Engagement with Global Aviation Leaders – Network with executives from Munich Airport, Zurich Airport, Wizz Air, Salam Air, and more.Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Aviation Strategy – Discover how the Kingdom plans to serve 330 million travelers and double air cargo capacity by 2030.Connect with 300+ Industry Decision-Makers – Meet key stakeholders driving airport privatization, billion-dollar investments, and expansion projects.Why This Event MattersAs Saudi Arabia continues its journey to becoming a global aviation hub, investment in airport expansion, digital transformation, and next-generation infrastructure is accelerating. The Airport Expansion Conference KSA 2025 will be the premier platform for decision-makers to explore new opportunities, forge strategic partnerships, and drive the future of airport innovation.Secure Your Spot – Limited AvailabilityWith Riyadh Airports Company joining as a Key Supporting Partner, this conference is set to be a game-changer for the aviation industry in Saudi Arabia. Seats are filling up fast, so don’t miss your chance to be part of this landmark event.For Registration & Partnership Inquiries:Email: partnerships@cogentsolutions.aeCall/WhatsApp: +971 50 5718867About Airport Expansion Conference KSA 2025The Airport Expansion Conference KSA is the most anticipated content-led gathering of airport and airline leaders in Saudi Arabia and worldwide. The event brings together government officials, airport authorities, airline executives, investors, and technology providers to discuss the future of aviation, infrastructure development, and investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

