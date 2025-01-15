Suspect Sought in Fairlawn Avenue Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating a suspect who shot a teenager in Southeast.

On Sunday, January 11, 2024, at approximately 2:30 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 2900 block of Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, a male teenager was located suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25004882

###