MPD Arrests Two Suspects in Northeast Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two juveniles for an armed robbery (gun) in Northeast.
On Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at approximately 12:13 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 700 block of Kenilworth Terrace, Northeast, to investigate a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, officers discovered that two suspects had approached the victim after he exited his vehicle. One of the suspects brandished a handgun, demanding that the victim give them his property and car keys. After taking the victim’s property, both suspects fled the scene.
On Wednesday, January 15, 2025, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, a 16-year-old male, of Northeast, DC, and a 15-year-old male, of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged for Armed Robbery, Armed Carjacking, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.
CCN: 25002984
