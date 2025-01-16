Review of Culture International Edition No. 76 — Commemoration of the 250th Anniversary of George Chinnery’s Birth

MACAU, January 16 - This issue delves into various aspects of Macao’s art, history and culture, as well as the city’s global interactions, while the highlight falls on the 250th anniversary of the birth of George Chinnery. To commemorate this English artist who is widely known for his remarkable landscape paintings of 19th-century Macao and his pioneering role in export paintings, the first section explores Chinnery’s work exhibited at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and discusses the peak period of the export painting market in Canton.

An introduction to a landscape painting exhibition in Macao follows, which symbolizes the East–West encounter and a disclosure of the artist’s personal life from the perspective of his acquaintances.

The historiography section presents the evolution of Macao’s international role by browsing global digital archives, and, in recognition of the 50th commemoration of the Carnation Revolution in 1974, discusses the censorship applied to the newspapers in Macao during the Estado Novo period. This issue concludes with a discussion on Chinese philosophy’s influence on Portuguese poet Luís de Camóes.

The Review of Culture is a peer-reviewed journal published by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and edited by the Centre for Macau Studies of the University of Macau. Articles written in Chinese, Portuguese, or English are all welcome. For submission details, please visit the website (www.icm.gov.mo/rc) or contact the editorial team by email at cms.rc@um.edu.mo.

The RC is available for purchase from the Centro do Serviços da RAEM, Archives of Macao, Macao Museum of Art, and Plaza Cultural Macau, among other sellers which are listed at www.icm.gov.mo/academics/en/sellingBook/, for the price of MOP 150. The journal is also available from the Cultural Affairs Bureau Online Book Shop (www.icm.gov.mo/bookshop).

For enquiries, please contact IC through tel. 83996220, during office hours, or through the e-mail publications@icm.gov.mo.