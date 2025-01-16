Outstanding County Court Supervisor Award, 2024

Awarded to: Keri Pritschau, Division Manager – District 3, Lancaster County Court

Keri Pritschau has been a dedicated employee of Lancaster County Court since 1979, consistently exceeding job expectations. She frequently assists other divisions to ensure mission-critical tasks are completed and routinely accepts e-filings after business hours to keep them current. As a member of the Administrative Peer Support Team and the Nebraska Supreme Court Commission on Guardianships and Conservatorships, she exemplifies exceptional leadership, benefiting every staff member in her division. Her contributions have an immeasurable impact on the office.

This award recognizes exemplary performance by a county court supervisor. These accomplishments can be exhibited through effective and compassionate leadership, superior dedication, or through exceptional tasks. These recipients also provide a guiding sense of purpose to those they oversee, maintain a positive work environment, and enable their team to achieve sustainable results.