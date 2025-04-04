Nebraska Supreme Court Holds Special Session at Bryan High to Encourage Civic Engagement

At the invitation of Bryan High, Nebraska Supreme Court justices held a special court session in the school’s auditorium on the afternoon of April 2, 2025.

“We are honored to welcome the Nebraska Supreme Court to Bryan High. This unique opportunity allows our students to witness the judicial process in action, bringing their classroom studies to life. It's an invaluable experience that will inspire and educate our future leaders,” noted Bryan High Principal.

Following lessons on the branches of government by Bryan teacher Josh Wendell, a background on property rights by Matt Clawson, and a welcome by Principal Clark-Kaczmarek, Omaha attorney Abigail (Abbey) Moland provided background on the arguments students would hear during the session. Ceci Menjivar, an attorney in the Office of the Douglas County Public Defender and a Bryan High graduate, discussed the differences between the trial and appellate court systems.

The Nebraska State Patrol concluded the introductory session by announcing that the auditorium had officially transformed into a Supreme Court courtroom.

The argument at the high school followed the Supreme Court’s argument session at Creighton University School of Law earlier that day from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Whether held in the Supreme Court courtroom or outside the State Capitol, all argument sessions are open to the public. Audio recordings—and most video recordings—of arguments are available on the Judicial Branch website in the oral argument archive.

Supported by attorneys from the Nebraska State Bar Foundation, the visit was part of the Court’s outreach and education efforts aimed at Nebraska high school students. It reflects the Supreme Court’s commitment to helping students understand how the judicial system works and highlights the importance of civics education in American society.

In a note of thanks, Clark-Kaczmarek observed, “…our students experienced a truly extraordinary and inspiring event—one that brought their classroom learning to life in the most powerful way.” He added, “Watching our Bears engage with the Justices, ask thoughtful and informed questions, and witness the judicial process firsthand was a moment of immense pride for our entire school community.”

Photo: The Nebraska Supreme Court hears an argument and answers student questions as part of its outreach argument program at Bryan High School.

