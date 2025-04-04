Creighton Law School Hosts Supreme Court Arguments

Creighton law students filled the Gross Appellate Courtroom in the Ahmanson Law Center to hear arguments in front of the Nebraska Supreme Court.

The cases argued on April 2, 2025, included issues under the Nebraska Fair Employment Practices Act and an argument regarding a petition for writ of habeas corpus. Following the cases, the court engaged in an extensive question and answer session with students.

For over 45 years, the Nebraska Supreme Court has held oral argument sessions at the Creighton University School of Law. Over the years, argument sessions have moved from fall to spring. The October 2, 1979, edition of the Omaha World-Herald announced the Court’s first session visit with the headline, “State Supreme Court to Hold Sessions Here!”

All argument sessions, whether held at the Supreme Court courtroom or outside of the State Capitol, are open to the public. NET Television streams arguments from both Creighton and UNL.