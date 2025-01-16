Over 30 New Online Training Opportunities with Sofema Online

30+ new courses now on Sofema Online

Sofema Online (SOL) expands its training portfolio with 30+ new online courses, enhancing flexibility and support for aviation professionals.

SOFIA, BULGARIA , BULGARIA, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Online (SOL) announces the expansion of its extensive training portfolio with the addition of over 30 new online courses . Designed to meet the evolving needs of aviation professionals, organizations, and regulatory bodies, the courses focus on accessibility, flexibility, and providing practical insights.With more than 400 courses, training packages, and diplomas now available, Sofema Online addresses the growing demand for high-quality, industry-relevant training solutions that align with global standards and meet diverse operational challenges.Overview of New CoursesThe new additions span a broad range of critical topics, including regulatory compliance, aviation safety, technical proficiency, and professional development. Highlights include:Regulatory TrainingEASA Part 21 Operational Suitability DataUK CAA FTS Initial & RecurrentCCAR-145, EASA-145, FAR-145 DifferencesIntroduction to Part M and Part CAMOEASA Quality Assurance Auditing IntroductionUK CAA Part 145 Human FactorsAviation Safety and SecurityAviation Safety Management System (SMS) IntroductionInsider Threat in Aviation SecurityAVSEC Training for Passenger and Baggage Reconciliation (BRS)Working at Heights SafelyTechnical and Operational ProficiencyAviation English for Technical Engineering StaffLogistics and Stores Incoming Inspection – Initial and RecurrentAircraft Technical Records EssentialsDeveloping and Managing Aviation Contracts in the Operations and Maintenance EnvironmentHuman Factors and Professional DevelopmentUK CAA Part 66 Module 9 Human FactorsHealth and Safety Essentials for Display Screen Equipment (DSE) UsersSpecialized Training ProgramsEASA Aerodromes – Airside Safety TrainingEASA Aerodrome Aviation Compliance Management and AuditingEU – USA & Canada Bilateral Agreements Related to Aircraft Certification and MaintenanceFocused on Excellence in Aviation TrainingThe expanded portfolio reflects Sofema Online’s ongoing commitment to supporting aviation professionals with training solutions designed to enhance skills, address compliance requirements, and meet industry standards.About Sofema OnlineSofema Online provides high-quality online training for aviation professionals worldwide. The platform delivers a comprehensive range of courses tailored to regulatory and vocational training needs, focusing on practical application, accessibility, and knowledge development to support operational excellence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.