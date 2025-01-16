TicketsCandy Unveils Event Catalog: A Centralized Solution for Organizers

Evant Catalog

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TicketsCandy has introduced the Event Catalog, a practical tool designed to make it easier for organizers to promote their events , engage with customers, and provide a seamless browsing experience for attendees. This centralized page serves as a personalized hub where customers can explore all of an organizer’s active events, view details, and purchase tickets with ease.The Event Catalog eliminates the need for organizers to share multiple links for individual events. Instead, it provides a single, shareable page that organizes everything in one place. This makes it easier for customers to find what they need and allows organizers to present their offerings more effectively. It showcases:All Active Events: Each event is displayed with its image, dates, location, reviews (if available), and a direct button to view event details and purchase tickets.Custom Branding: Organizers can upload their business logo and a visually engaging hero image to personalize the Event Catalog page.Detailed Descriptions: A custom section for organizers to introduce their brand, highlight their mission, or share key details about their events.Organizer Information: Displays the organizer’s name, address, and links to social media accounts, creating a professional and informative presence.The Event Catalog also integrates advanced tracking tools, enabling organizers to connect Google Analytics, Facebook Pixel, and TikTok Pixel. These integrations allow organizers to monitor user behavior on their Event Catalog page, track conversions and ticket purchases, optimize marketing campaigns with data-driven insights.In addition, a custom QR code can be generated for the Event Catalog page. This feature is perfect for promotional materials like flyers, posters, or digital ads, allowing customers to instantly access the organizer’s events by scanning the code.The Event Catalog is especially beneficial for organizers hosting multiple events. Customers can conveniently browse all upcoming events in one place, reducing friction in the decision-making process and increasing ticket sales.“The Event Catalog was built with organizers and their audiences in mind,” said Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy. “We wanted to create a tool that not only simplifies event promotion but also makes it easier for customers to explore and connect with events. By giving organizers a centralized page with detailed analytics and branding options, we’ve made it more convenient for everyone involved.”The Event Catalog is now available for all event organizers on TicketsCandy. This feature represents a step forward in making event promotion easier, more efficient, and more engaging for both organizers and attendees. As an event marketing and promotion-oriented ticketing software , TicketsCandy is dedicated to developing tools like the Event Catalog to empower organizers with innovative solutions for showcasing their events. This launch aligns with the platform’s mission to simplify event promotion while maximizing visibility and reach for event organizers.

