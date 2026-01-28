TicketsCandy Adds Review Replies and Expands POS Tools for In-Person Sales

Event Review Replies

TicketsCandy adds review replies and new POS features, helping organizers manage feedback, and collect more attendee data in person.

Our goal is to make in-person sales just as powerful as online sales.” — Dmitry Yarchuk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TicketsCandy released a new update that improves how organizers manage feedback and handle in-person sales. The update adds replies to customer reviews and expands POS features to collect more attendee details, accept donations, and support custom questions at the box office.Event organizers can now reply to customer reviews directly inside the Reviews app. When a review is opened, a new Reply option appears. The response is shown on the event page under the original review. This helps organizers acknowledge feedback, answer questions, and build trust with future buyers using the same event ticketing solution “Reviews shape how people decide where to spend their time and money,” said Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy. “Being able to reply keeps the conversation open and shows that organizers are paying attention.”The update also brings several improvements to POS sales. Organizers can now collect more than just first and last name during an in-person order. Email and phone fields are available, along with better control over which fields appear on the POS box office page. This keeps the setup clean and focused on what matters for each event, including optional coupon codes tied to ticket pricing Donation tickets are now supported at the POS as well. Previously limited to online sales, donations can now be added during in-person purchases. This makes it easier for charities, fundraisers, and community events to collect support at the door.Custom Questions are also now available on the POS box office page. Organizers who already use Custom Questions online can collect the same answers during in-person sales. This keeps attendee data consistent across online and offline channels.These updates simplify day-of operations. A local fundraiser can now accept donations at the entrance while collecting emails for follow-up. A festival can ask required questions at the POS instead of handling paper forms. Early testing shows organizers using the new POS fields collect up to 40% more attendee contact details during in-person sales.“Our goal is to make in-person sales just as powerful as online sales,” added Yarchuk. “These tools help organizers stay flexible while keeping ticket pricing and guest data under control.”TicketsCandy provides a free event ticketing solution for organizers of all sizes, with tools that support both online and in-person sales and integrate with Square.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.