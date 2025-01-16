CapitalNumbers Infotech IPO to Open on Monday - Financials and Key Dates to Know

CapitalNumber Infotech’s SME IPO open for subscription from January 20 to 22, 2025. The IPO is priced in the range of ₹250 - ₹263 per share.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kolkata-based CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited (“the Company”) is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) for subscription from January 20 to 22, 2025. Specializing in digital consulting and IT engineering, the company provides comprehensive software development solutions to enterprises and startups globally.With 80% of its revenue derived from the US and EU markets, CapitalNumbers has established a strong international presence, complemented by contributions from countries such as Canada, Germany, France, Romania, Finland, Indonesia, Ireland, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, and others. Serving over 250 global clients, the company has built a reputation for delivering innovative software solutions backed by strong financials and solid liquidity.The IPO is priced between ₹250 and ₹263 per equity share of face value ₹10 each. It is the largest SME IPO in East India history, raising ₹169.37 Crore, calculated on Upper Price Band. Investors can place bids for a minimum of 400 equity shares, with multiples of 400 shares thereafter.The offer comprises a fresh issue of up to 32,20,000 equity shares and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 32,20,000 equity shares from the promoter and promoter group. Also, the offer includes a reservation of up to 3,30,000 equity shares for market makers.Anchor Quota: Upto 18,32,400 Equity SharesQIB Quota: Upto 12,22,000 Equity SharesNII Quota: Upto 9,16,800 Equity SharesRetail Quota: Upto 21,38,800 Equity SharesListing on: SME platform of BSEThe net proceeds from the fresh issue include ₹17.82 crore allocated for advancing cutting-edge technologies, ₹15.00 crore to boost business development activities, ₹5.00 crore for investments in a subsidiary and reinvesting in subsidiaries, and inorganic growth, including acquisitions, strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.As per the RHP filed with BSE, CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited is led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in the IT industry. With a team of over 500 IT professionals, the company delivers a diverse range of services such as AI/ML development , Digital Engineering, Data Analytics, Cloud Engineering, UI/UX Design, Blockchain, and AR/VR. The company is recognized as one of India’s top-rated development firms on leading B2B review platforms and adheres to international standards, being certified with ISO:9001, ISO:27001, and SOC 2.The company plans to acquire new accounts, strengthen relationships with key clients, attract and retain highly skilled employees, and expand partnerships with Independent Software Vendors. It also aims to selectively pursue strategic investments and expansions to drive future growth.In FY24, the company achieved total revenue of ₹10,038.80 lakhs, up from ₹6,963.23 lakhs in FY22, representing a CAGR of 20.07%. Net profit during the same period grew from ₹1,583.82 lakhs in FY22 to ₹2,598.88 lakhs in FY24, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 28.10%.GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the sole book-running lead manager for the IPO, and MUFG Intime India Private Limited is the registrar. The company’s shares will be listed on the BSE's SME platform, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey.

