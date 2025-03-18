Capital Numbers Set to Present Future-Ready Digital Solutions at 32nd Convergence India Expo

Capital Numbers will showcase digital solutions, including AI/ML, cloud, and e-commerce, at the 32nd Convergence India Expo to empower business transformation.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Numbers Infotech Limited, an ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 Type II certified company renowned for its award-winning custom software development services , is excited to announce its participation in the 32nd Convergence India Expo, India's largest technology showcase, from March 19-21, 2025, at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Organized by the Exhibitions India Group (EIG) and ITPO (Ministry of Commerce & Industry), the expo will expand opportunities and provide a platform for Capital Numbers to engage with leaders from government and industry to drive the future of technology. Capital Numbers, with India's top-rated experts in digital innovation, will provide insightful and strategic consultation at Hall 2, Booth B80, helping businesses drive impactful digital change.The 32nd Convergence India Expo will feature over 55,000 industry professionals and 1,200 brands across various sectors, including IT, ICT, IoT, fintech, and more. Capital Numbers, with its team of 500+ tech professionals specializing in 50+ technologies, will be showcasing its expertise in state-of-the-art AI/ML-driven solutions , customized web and mobile development, dynamic e-commerce solutions, robust cloud engineering services, intuitive UI/UX design, and agile staff augmentation to help businesses optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth.The Chief Guest, Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India, will also attend the event, further enhancing its significance."Convergence India Expo 2025 is an incredible platform for Capital Numbers to showcase how we help businesses scale efficiently with AI, ML, and advanced software development solutions," said Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers. "We look forward to sharing our expertise in cost-effective outsourced development, the agility of our Agile Pods, and the transformative impact of AI, Generative AI, Cloud Engineering, and Salesforce. This event also offers a great opportunity to engage with industry leaders, investors, and innovators, fostering collaborations that will shape the future of digital transformation."Attendees of the 32nd Convergence India Expo are invited to visit Capital Numbers at Hall 2, Booth B80, from March 19 to March 21, 2025, to meet with their expert strategists and explore a range of tailored digital solutions that can accelerate digital transformation. It’s an excellent opportunity to discover how Capital Numbers’ cutting-edge technologies can help businesses unlock new growth opportunities and streamline operations.Attendees interested in exploring Capital Numbers’ digital solutions can schedule a personalized 1:1 consultation by filling out this online form About Capital NumbersCapital Numbers Infotech Limited is a publicly listed company delivering innovative digital solutions that drive business growth for global clients. With expertise in AI/ML, Cloud Computing, Data Engineering, and E-commerce, the company helps businesses scale efficiently. Specializing in Salesforce, Power BI, ServiceNow, and Adobe Commerce, Capital Numbers enables organizations to optimize operations and improve customer engagement. The company offers flexible engagement models, including Staff Augmentation, Agile Pods, and Fixed-cost Projects, to meet diverse business needs.

