AI, Cloud & Beyond: Capital Numbers to Showcase Tech Expertise at GITEX Africa 2025

Capital Numbers will showcase its tech expertise at GITEX Africa 2025, building partnerships to drive growth, innovation, and digital transformation.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Numbers, an award-winning software development company , announces its participation in GITEX Africa 2025, set to take place from April 14th to 16th, 2025, in Marrakesh, Morocco. As Africa’s largest technology and startup show, GITEX Africa offers Capital Numbers the chance to engage with tech leaders, startups, and investors, with a focus on exploring the growing tech landscape and identifying emerging opportunities across the continent.With over 45,000 visitors, 1400 exhibitors, and more than 660 influential speakers, GITEX Africa brings together innovators, business leaders, and decision-makers from Morocco, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Ghana, Senegal, and beyond. This makes it a vital platform for Capital Numbers to showcase its expertise, build strategic partnerships, and strengthen its presence across Africa’s rapidly growing tech landscape.With a team of 500+ tech experts proficient in 50+ technologies, Capital Numbers, India’s top-rated software development company, will showcase its expertise at GITEX Africa 2025 in key areas such as AI/ML development , cloud engineering, web and mobile development, data engineering, enterprise software development, e-commerce development, and quality assurance and testing. The company has built a strong reputation across multiple sectors, including health tech, edtech, fintech, retail, and e-commerce, delivering bespoke solutions tailored to meet the unique demands of each industry.With 250+ global clients, including enterprises, SMEs, and tech companies, Capital Numbers ensures a seamless experience with a highly proficient English and Arabic-speaking team. The company offers flexible engagement models such as on-site, nearshore, and offshore allocations, along with agile, and fixed-price approaches, enabling clients to choose the most suitable option based on their specific project needs and budget.For Capital Numbers, GITEX Africa is more than just an exhibition; it’s a chance to connect, collaborate, and shape the future. The company is not just presenting its tech expertise; it’s engaging in dynamic conversations with potential partners, startups, and investors to build tailored solutions that drive business growth in today’s fast-evolving landscape. Visitors of GITEX Morocco are invited to visit Capital Numbers at Hall 3, Stand 3E-4, from April 14th to 16th, 2025, to meet its strategists, discuss challenges, and discover how the company’s bespoke tech solutions can fast-track their journey to digital transformation and operational success.Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers, shared his thoughts on the event, "GITEX Africa presents a crucial opportunity for us to engage with the rapidly evolving African market, which is experiencing unprecedented growth in the tech and digital sectors. With a rising demand for innovation, Africa is becoming a hub for digital transformation, making it an exciting time for businesses to use advanced technologies. Our goal is to empower startups and enterprises to unlock this potential by utilizing AI, cloud, and data solutions to scale and succeed. The conversations we would have here will help us better understand the region’s unique challenges, allowing us to deliver impactful solutions that support Africa’s rapid digital growth."As trusted partners to leading companies, including VOLVO, Outlook, dpd, and a number of startups worldwide, Capital Numbers knows that technology must be more than just a tool – it must drive business process optimization, enhance productivity, and enable sustainable growth. For businesses looking to scale and innovate, Capital Numbers provides the expertise and digital solutions to help them navigate the evolving tech landscape, maximize their potential, and achieve long-term success.Attendees looking to explore Capital Numbers' digital solutions can book a personalized one-on-one consultation by completing this online form About Capital NumbersCapital Numbers Infotech Limited, a publicly listed and ISO and SOC 2, Type II certified company, is committed to delivering high-quality, secure, and compliant digital solutions. With over 12 years of experience, the company has built a strong reputation in AI, machine learning, cloud solutions, e-commerce, and web & mobile development. Also, Capital Numbers offers platform-specific solutions, including Salesforce, Power BI, ServiceNow, and Adobe Commerce, to accelerate innovation and streamline business processes. The company has earned 50+ awards, reflecting its unwavering dedication to excellence. With flexible engagement models, Capital Numbers continues to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of businesses, ensuring optimal outcomes and driving success across various industries.

