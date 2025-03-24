Capital Numbers Received 'Growth Leadership in Tech Services' Award at NASSCOM SME Inspire 2025

Capital Numbers was recognized for its innovation and leadership with the "Growth Leadership in Tech Services" award at NASSCOM SME Inspire 2025.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Numbers Infotech Limited, an ISO 9001, ISO 27001, and SOC 2 Type II certified software development company , has won the prestigious "Growth Leadership in Tech Services" award at the NASSCOM SME Inspire 2025. The award was presented by the Honourable Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, and Shri Rajesh Nambiar, President of NASSCOM, at a grand event held at Hotel Shangri-La, New Delhi. The ceremony brought together top leaders, innovators, and changemakers across the tech ecosystem.An initiative of the NASSCOM SME Council, the NASSCOM SME Inspire Awards 2025 celebrates exceptional MSME leaders who excel in business growth, innovation, and best practices. The evening was filled with inspiring stories, innovative ideas, and thought-provoking conversations, all aimed at encouraging the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises in India. Capital Numbers was recognized for its exceptional leadership in driving digital transformation and enabling businesses to optimize operations, encourage innovation, and achieve strategic growth through advanced digital solutions.Capital Numbers has undergone a rigorous evaluation process to earn this prestigious award. The company successfully met all criteria, including an Enterprise Global Turnover (Consolidated) for the financial year 2023-24, demonstrating its strong growth and commitment to excellence.This recognition highlights Capital Numbers’ broad expertise in delivering results-driven business solutions. The company offers a diverse range of digital engineering services, including web, mobile, cloud solutions, data engineering, and AI/ML development , all designed to help businesses scale efficiently and drive growth. These offerings cater to various industries, including Healthcare, Education, Finance, E-Commerce, and Retail, positioning Capital Numbers as a trusted partner for businesses seeking innovative and scalable digital solutions.Mukul Gupta, Chief Executive Officer of Capital Numbers, shared his excitement about the award: “This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, innovation, and customer-centric growth in the tech services industry. It reaffirms our commitment to delivering world-class digital solutions while scaling new heights.”He continued, “A big thank you to our incredible team, clients, and partners who have been instrumental in this journey. Your trust and support continue to drive us forward. Here’s to many more milestones ahead!”With this recognition, Capital Numbers continues to strengthen its position as a trusted provider of tech services to a global clientele. The company remains committed to expanding its offerings, driving innovation in emerging technologies, and creating meaningful impact across industries worldwide.Looking ahead, Capital Numbers is excited about the future and remains committed to its mission of delivering high-performance, customer-focused digital solutions. The company is focused on exploring new opportunities and shaping the next wave of innovation in the tech landscape.About Capital NumbersCapital Numbers Infotech Limited is a publicly listed company that delivers state-of-the-art custom software development services to global clients. With expertise in over 50+ technologies, the company specializes in AI/ML, Cloud Computing, Data Engineering, and E-commerce development , serving a wide range of industries. Capital Numbers also provides platform-specific services for Salesforce, Power BI, ServiceNow, and Adobe Commerce, addressing diverse business needs. Focused on flexibility, the company offers engagement models such as Staff Augmentation, Agile Pods, and Fixed-cost Projects, ensuring businesses can choose the most suitable option for their goals. With 500+ skilled tech professionals, Capital Numbers is committed to delivering high-quality, customer-centric solutions that drive growth and innovation.

