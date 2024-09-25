October 9th Comedy Benefit Will Raise Awareness for DigDeep and America’s Hidden Water Crisis

Matt Rogers will host a comedy benefit alongside special guest Chrishell Stause to raise awareness for DigDeep and America’s hidden water crisis.

Taking place in Los Angeles, the benefit will be hosted by comedian Matt Rogers with a special guest appearance from Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause

We are thrilled to partner with such a fantastic lineup of talent on an event that not only promises an evening of unforgettable entertainment, but also goes a long way in raising new awareness.” — George McGraw, Founder & CEO of DigDeep

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigDeep , a human rights nonprofit working to ensure universal access to clean water and proper sanitation in the United States, is excited to announce “ SOAKED: A Night of Comedy to Benefit DigDeep ” — an evening to create joy and connection through laughter, while raising awareness and funds for the nonprofit’s critical work to bring running water to families across the country.The event will take place on Wednesday, October 9th at the AVALON Hollywood in Los Angeles. It will be hosted by Matt Rogers, the comedian, actor and co-host of pop culture podcast Las Culturistas, and feature a special guest appearance from actress and television personality, Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset). This incredible show will feature the comedic brilliance of Joel Kim Booster, Pat Regan, Greta Titelman, Jana Schmieding and Brendan Scannell.“When I first learned how many people live in our country without running water or adequate sanitation in their homes, I was shocked,” said Rogers. “I believe everyone deserves the basic human right to clean water access, and I am thrilled to host this night of fun and comedy to raise awareness for such a crucial cause.”More than 2 million people across the United States live without running water or a flush toilet at home, according to research by DigDeep and the US Water Alliance. Race is the primary predictor of access: Native Americans are 19x more likely, and Black and Latinx families are 2x more likely, than white families to live in this hidden water crisis.“I know first-hand what it’s like to grow up without reliable running water at home, and the profound impact that has on your wellbeing,” said Stause. “Millions of Americans are living this experience every day. It’s my honor to be able to shed light on the hidden water crisis in our country, and DigDeep’s critical work to address it.”DigDeep works to address these inequalities through careful data tracking, coalition-building with other domestic Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) organizations, working with legislators for more informed policymaking, and regional field work where DigDeep teams install running water and proper sanitation directly into people’s homes through the DigDeep Navajo Water Project (serving Utah, New Mexico and Arizona), the DigDeep Appalachia Water Project (serving West Virginia and Kentucky), and the DigDeep Colonias Water Project (serving Texas).“A core part of our nonprofit’s mission is to raise awareness for, and uplift the voices of, our fellow Americans who have been historically overlooked for the basic and critical infrastructure the rest of us take for granted,” said George McGraw, founder and CEO of DigDeep. “We are thrilled to partner with such a fantastic lineup of talent on an event that not only promises an evening of unforgettable entertainment, but also goes a long way in raising new awareness and support for our cause.”The event will take place at the AVALON Hollywood (1735 N Vine Street, Hollywood, CA 90028). Doors open at 7:00pm with the show starting at 8:00pm. Tickets are $50 for general admission, and go on sale to the public on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 10am PT. To purchase tickets, please visit: digdeep.me/tickets.Behind-the-scenes content and live show snippets will be shared across DigDeep’s social media channels. Follow along on DigDeep’s Instagram (@DigDeepWater), TikTok (@DigDeepWater), Facebook (@DigDeepWater) and X (@DigDeepH2O).-----About DigDeep:​​DigDeep is a human rights nonprofit working to ensure every person in the United States has access to clean running water and sanitation at home. The organization has served thousands of families across the country through its award-winning and community-led field projects: the Navajo Water Project (Arizona, New Mexico, and Utah), Appalachia Water Project (West Virginia and Kentucky), and Colonias Water Project (Texas).DigDeep is a leading force in U.S. water access research, workforce development, and policy advocacy, underscoring its commitment to addressing the sector's lack of comprehensive data. Notable national reports, including "Closing the Water Access Gap in the United States: A National Action Plan" and "Draining: The Economic Impact of America’s Hidden Water Crisis," unveiled the harsh reality that over 2 million people in the U.S. live without a toilet or tap at home, which costs the American economy a staggering $8.6 billion annually. For more information, please visit digdeep.org.

