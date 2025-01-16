CMS announces increase in accountable care relationships

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced Jan. 15 that 53.4% of people with Traditional Medicare are in an accountable care relationship with a provider, a 4.3% increase from last year. The agency said it is the largest increase since it began tracking accountable care relationships.

For 2025, CMS approved 228 applications for the Medicare Shared Savings Program, bringing the total number of accountable care organizations participating in MSSP to 476. Approved applicants included 55 new ACOs and 173 renewing or reentering ACOs, the most in the program's history.

CMS said there was also a 16% increase from last year in federally qualified health centers, rural health clinics and critical access hospitals participating in the MSSP. In addition, 103 ACOs are continuing participation in CMS' ACO Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health Model, and 78 kidney contracting entities and 15 CMS Kidney Care First Practices are continuing participation in the Kidney Care Choices Model.



In other ACO news, the CMS Innovation Center Jan. 1 launched the ACO Primary Care Flex Model with 24 ACOs participating jointly in the MSSP. The ACO PC Flex Model provides a one-time advanced shared savings payment, monthly prospective primary care payments and incentives to support team-based care approaches to medical and social needs.