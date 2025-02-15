Audfly Showcases Groundbreaking Directional Sound Technology at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audfly Technology, a leader in directional sound innovation, revealed a series of cutting-edge advancements at CES 2025, introducing new ways to experience audio privacy and clarity on smart devices. One of the most anticipated innovations was the Focusound Screen technology, a transparent, film-based directional sound solution that transforms the way audio is delivered in various devices, from desktops to laptops and handheld devices.A Revolutionary Leap in Sound TechnologyAudfly’s Focusound Screentechnology marks a significant milestone in the evolution of directional sound. The technology integrates directly into the display of devices, turning the screen into the speaker itself. This allows for focused, private audio delivery, ensuring sound is directed specifically to the user without disturbing others. With a growing demand for sound privacy in both personal and professional settings, this breakthrough solution promises to address a wide range of needs, from video calls in shared spaces to immersive personal entertainment.“At Audfly, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of audio technology,” said Zhen Li, CEO of Audfly. “Our Focusound Screentechnology is designed to provide a better, more private audio experience, addressing the challenges of sound leakage and clarity that users face in everyday environments.”During the event, Audfly highlighted several key products that integrate Focusound Screentechnology: Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6 : The first all-in-one desktop to feature Focusound Screentechnology, offering a groundbreaking combination of audio clarity and privacy. Ideal for virtual meetings, media consumption, and daily tasks, this AIO eliminates the need for headphones while ensuring high-quality sound delivery.· Focusound-enabled Laptops: These laptops bring crystal-clear sound and superior privacy, making them perfect for professionals and consumers who require discreet, high-quality audio in various environments.· Audfly T2 TV Speaker: A next-generation home audio solution designed to enhance dialogue clarity, ensuring users can enjoy every conversation on-screen without missing a word. The T2 brings a significant improvement to TV audio, particularly for those struggling with audio clarity.· Handheld Gaming Console: Featuring Focusound Screentechnology, this gaming device delivers immersive directional sound, enhancing the gaming experience on the go.Expanding Audio Solutions Across IndustriesIn addition to consumer-focused products, Audfly also showcased a range of solutions aimed at transforming commercial and professional environments. From interactive displays and digital signage to office communication tools, Audfly's focus sound technology is poised to reshape how audio is integrated across industries.A Vision for the FutureReflecting on the response to their products at CES 2025, Zhen Li added, “We’re excited to see the positive feedback on our Focusound Screentechnology. It’s clear that the future of audio will be defined by clarity, privacy, and personalization. We are dedicated to continuing our work on advancing audio experiences that enhance both the personal and professional use of sound technology.”About Audfly TechnologyAudfly is a global leader in innovative audio solutions, specializing in directional sound technology. The company's flagship Focusound Screentechnology integrates sound directly into devices, delivering immersive audio experiences with a focus on privacy and clarity. Audfly’s innovations are revolutionizing consumer electronics, commercial applications, and professional environments, setting new standards for audio technology worldwide.

