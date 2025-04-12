Without Outdoor Directional Sound Technology With Outdoor Directional Sound Technology

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With World Noise Awareness Day approaching, global attention is turning once again to the persistent challenge of urban noise pollution—and the innovative technologies now being used to address it. Among them, directional sound technology is gaining ground as a promising solution for reducing unnecessary ambient noise while preserving the clarity of audio communications in public spaces.Cities have long grappled with the effects of environmental noise, from traffic and construction to overly loud public address systems. According to the World Health Organization, prolonged exposure to high noise levels can lead to serious health impacts, including sleep disruption, cardiovascular disease, and cognitive impairment in children.In response, researchers and audio engineers have turned to a more targeted approach: directional sound. Rather than broadcasting audio indiscriminately into a space, directional sound systems deliver focused beams of audio to specific locations or individuals, significantly reducing spillover and minimizing disturbance to surrounding areas.“In settings like museums, retail stores, public transportation terminals, or even libraries, traditional speakers often contribute to noise clutter,” says Dr. Michael Tanner, an independent urban acoustics researcher. “ Directional audio offers a way to communicate clearly without compromising the overall soundscape.”One of the companies leading this charge is China-based Audfly Technology, whose directional speaker solutions have been deployed in both public and commercial environments. Their proprietary systems use ultrasonic beamforming to create sound zones, allowing audio to be heard only within a narrowly defined area. In cities like Beijing, the technology has been applied to community spaces where public announcements or music need to be heard clearly—without disturbing nearby residents.A recent case study highlighted the use of outdoor directional speakers in a densely populated district of the Chinese capital, where residents had raised concerns about loud public music events. Local authorities collaborated with engineers to install directional units that reduced perceived sound levels outside the intended audience zone by over 70%.Beyond community noise management, the technology is also being explored for use in digital signage, healthcare settings, and educational environments—anywhere clarity is essential and quiet is valued.As cities seek innovative ways to improve livability and meet increasingly strict environmental noise standards, experts believe technologies like directional audio could play a vital role in shaping future soundscapes.“Reducing noise isn’t just about lowering the volume—it’s about fundamentally rethinking how sound is transmitted,” says Gu, an audio engineer at Audfly Technology. “With directional sound, we can deliver clear messages exactly where they’re needed, without adding to the background noise that burdens public spaces.”With awareness growing on World Noise Awareness Day, the conversation around smarter, more considerate audio technologies is likely to continue gaining volume.About Audfly TechnologyAudfly is a global leader in innovative audio solutions, specializing in directional sound technology. The company’s flagship Focusound Screen technology seamlessly integrates sound directly into display screens, delivering immersive audio experiences with enhanced privacy and clarity. Beyond Focusound Screen, Audfly has developed a diverse portfolio of directional sound products designed for a wide range of applications, including museums, retail stores, digital signage, self-service kiosks, office environments, and home entertainment systems. By precisely controlling sound projection, Audfly’s innovations help eliminate audio spillover, reduce noise pollution, and create customized sound zones, making it the go-to solution for businesses and institutions looking to optimize their acoustic environments. With cutting-edge research and continuous advancements, Audfly is redefining how sound is experienced across consumer electronics, commercial spaces, and professional settings worldwide.

