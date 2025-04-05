Audfly Focusound Screen®: Transforming Audio Delivery in Consumer and Commercial Sectors

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audfly Technology, a company specializing in ultrasonic directional sound , has recently unveiled its latest development in Focusound Screen technology. This innovation aims to enhance the way audio is delivered by integrating sound transmission capabilities into display screens.Audfly’s Focusound Screenis a transparent film-based solution designed to be seamlessly incorporated into screens, effectively turning them into directional speakers . The technology is intended to deliver sound directly to the user, thereby enhancing privacy and improving communication clarity. Compared to traditional speakers that emit sound in multiple directions, Focusound Screenis engineered to direct sound more precisely to the intended listener, potentially reducing external noise pollution.Focusound Screenis expected to find applications in both consumer and commercial sectors. In personal computing, it may enhance media consumption, gaming, and virtual meetings by providing clear, private sound without the need for external speakers or headphones. For handheld gaming devices, it could offer an immersive experience while minimizing disturbance to others.Beyond consumer use, Focusound Screenis poised to impact commercial environments. In retail and hospitality settings, it could enable targeted audio messaging, allowing stores to provide product information with less background noise interference. Digital signage and interactive kiosks may also benefit from the technology for clearer and more engaging customer interactions. Additionally, corporate and educational settings could leverage the precise sound delivery in conference rooms, training centers, and public information systems to ensure that messages reach the intended audience with minimal audio spillover.Audfly has reportedly integrated this technology into select smart devices, such as the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a Pro Gen 6, which is noted as the world’s first all-in-one PC equipped with Focusound Screen. This integration highlights the growing interest in directional sound technology as a potential component in the future of smart audio solutions.“With the increasing demand for personalized and private audio experiences, directional sound technology is anticipated to play a significant role in shaping how we interact with digital content,” commented Gu, an audio technology specialist. “Audfly’s Focusound Screenrepresents an important development in advancing sound delivery to be more intelligent, efficient, and user-centric.”Audfly recently showcased its latest generation of Focusound Screentechnology at CES 2025, attracting interest from industry leaders, manufacturers, and consumers. As adoption of the technology grows across various sectors, it is expected to influence the standards for audio integration in smart devices and commercial applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.