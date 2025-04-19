Audfly to Attend the 85th China Educational Equipment Exhibition in Tianjin

TIANJIN, TIANJIN, CHINA, April 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Audfly Technology, a company specializing in directional audio innovation, is set to participate in the 85th China Educational Equipment Exhibition, taking place from April 25 to 27, 2025, at the National Convention and Exhibition Center (Tianjin). The company will exhibit at Booth No. 14010, presenting a range of its latest solutions designed to enhance sound delivery and improve acoustic environments in educational settings.This year, Audfly will highlight systems developed for both outdoor and indoor learning spaces. Its outdoor directional speakers, intended for schoolyards, campuses, and open-air zones, use beamforming technology to focus sound precisely, aiming to improve communication efficiency while limiting noise spillover to adjacent areas.A major highlight will be Audfly’s Focusound Screen technology, which integrates directional audio directly into a display surface. The system creates a localized and private listening zone, with improved voice clarity and sound-tracking within a ~120-degree range. These features make it well-suited for applications such as digital exam environments, public study spaces, and smart classrooms, where audio privacy and clarity are increasingly critical.In the area of indoor sound reinforcement, Audfly will showcase its balanced audio distribution system, designed to maintain uniform sound pressure levels throughout a room. This solution aims to provide consistent listening experiences across all seating areas, addressing a common issue in traditional classroom or lecture hall setups.Beyond these core offerings, Audfly will also feature a wider portfolio of acoustic products developed to support evolving educational needs.Audfly Company representatives say they look forward to connecting with partners and educators at the show, and to exploring collaborations that align with the sector’s broader shift toward digital, inclusive, and adaptive learning environments.About Audfly TechnologyAudfly is a global leader in innovative audio solutions, specializing in directional sound technology. The company’s flagship Focusound Screentechnology seamlessly integrates sound directly into display screens, delivering immersive audio experiences with enhanced privacy and clarity. Beyond Focusound Screen, Audfly has developed a diverse portfolio of directional sound products designed for a wide range of applications, including museums, retail stores, digital signage, self-service kiosks, office environments, and home entertainment systems. By precisely controlling sound projection, Audfly’s innovations help eliminate audio spillover, reduce noise pollution, and create customized sound zones, making it the go-to solution for businesses and institutions looking to optimize their acoustic environments. With cutting-edge research and continuous advancements, Audfly is redefining how sound is experienced across consumer electronics, commercial spaces, and professional settings worldwide.

