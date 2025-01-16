CENTUM Canada Launches the All-New Piper Portal and Enhanced Email Platform

All-New Piper Portal

Redefining accessibility and communication for mortgage professionals with cutting-edge tools and compliance-focused innovations

By centralizing critical resources in a user-friendly format, we empower our agents and offices to operate more efficiently and deliver even greater value to their clients.” — Caroline Rapson, Director of Membership

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centum Financial Group Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of the all-new Piper Portal, a significant upgrade designed to deliver a streamlined, feature-rich experience to all CENTUM agents and offices. Accompanying this upgrade is the introduction of a robust and modern email platform that sets a new standard for communication and compliance.The Piper Portal, a long-standing resource for CENTUM, has been completely reimagined to consolidate essential tools into a single, intuitive platform. It now offers seamless access to:Scarlett MortgageAgent Profile+Report HUBLenderSpotlightAnd much more!Caroline Rapson, Director of Membership, emphasized the value of these enhancements: "The all-new Piper Portal is a testament to CENTUM’s commitment to innovation and excellence. By centralizing critical resources in a user-friendly format, we empower our agents and offices to operate more efficiently and deliver even greater value to their clients."In tandem with this portal launch, CENTUM is migrating all @centum.ca email accounts to a new email platform. This enhanced platform offers advanced security, reliability, and productivity features while preparing for future scalability. Notably, CENTUM will soon further support independent branded offices, enabling them to use their own custom domains on the regulator and E&O-compliant email platform, ensuring they maintain their unique identity while meeting industry standards.What These Upgrades Mean for CENTUM Users:Enhanced Productivity: The revamped Piper Portal brings together tools and resources in a single platform, saving time and effort.Reliable Communication: The new email platform provides a modern, secure experience with advanced features and seamless integration with CENTUM tools.Scalability and Customization: The upcoming features will support independent branded offices, providing customized solutions tailored to their needs while maintaining compliance.These innovations reaffirm CENTUM’s commitment to empowering agents and offices with cutting-edge tools that drive success and enhance their professional experience.About CENTUM Financial Group Inc.Founded in 2002, CENTUM Financial Group Inc. is a leader in the Canadian mortgage brokerage industry, providing support, tools, and resources to help mortgage professionals succeed. With a network of dedicated agents and offices, CENTUM is committed to innovation and operational excellence, empowering its members to deliver exceptional service and results.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.