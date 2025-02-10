CENTUM Financial Services LP Appoints Justin Noda as Director of Brokerage & Compliance

Justin Noda, Director of Brokerage & Compliance

Experienced Industry Leader to Oversee National Brokerage Operations and Compliance

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CENTUM Financial Services LP (CFS LP), the national brokerage subsidiary of Centum Financial Group Inc. , is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Noda as Director of Brokerage & Compliance.With over 17 years of experience in the Canadian mortgage industry, Justin brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to the role. Having started as a brokerage owner he has since gained extensive expertise in underwriting, compliance, and the development of training programs for mortgage professionals.In his new role, Justin will mentor and oversee Team Leaders across the national brokerage while managing day-to-day operations to drive efficiency and growth. He will ensure compliance with regulatory and FINTRAC requirements, reinforcing CENTUM’s commitment to industry standards. Additionally, he will focus on building and maintaining strong lender relationships to support the brokerage’s network and lead the National Deal Desk , providing expert guidance to mortgage agents across the country.“We are excited to welcome Justin to our leadership team,” said Adrian Schulz, Executive Vice President of Centum Financial Group Inc. “His appointment highlights CENTUM’s forward-thinking approach to national mortgage brokerages—supporting our Team Leaders and over 300+ mortgage agents across Canada. As one of the country's largest and fastest-growing national brokerages, CFS LP remains committed to providing industry-leading support and compliance oversight.”About CENTUM Financial Group Inc.CENTUM Financial Group Inc. is one of Canada’s most recognized mortgage brokerage networks, with nearly 200 offices and a team of 2,100+ mortgage agents nationwide. In 2024, CENTUM was named Mortgage Broker Network of the Year, reflecting its commitment to excellence, innovation, and agent success. As part of the highly regarded Charlwood Pacific Group, CENTUM provides industry-leading tools, training, and compliance support to help mortgage professionals thrive in today’s dynamic market.

