Centum Financial Group Inc. Launches CENTUM Mortgage USA

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Centum Financial Group Inc . is proud to announce the launch of CENTUM Mortgage USA , a game-changing new offering that allows CENTUM Mortgage Agents in Canada to seamlessly refer Clients looking to purchase vacation or investment properties in any of the 50 US states.With CENTUM Mortgage USA, Canadian Clients can now take advantage of exceptional opportunities south of the border, supported by their trusted CENTUM Mortgage Agent. Referrals can be submitted effortlessly via CENTUM Connect, ensuring a streamlined and efficient process for both Agents and their Clients."CENTUM has always been about providing innovative solutions for our Agents and their Clients. With CENTUM Mortgage USA, we are proud to be the first Canadian mortgage network to offer all 2,000+ of our Agents the ability to refer to a private-labeled US mortgage product. This positions CENTUM Agents ahead of the competition and helps maintain a seamless, trusted Client relationship," said Chris Turcotte, President of Centum Financial Group Inc.Why Invest in the US?The United States continues to be a prime destination for Canadian buyers seeking vacation homes, rental investments, or long-term real estate opportunities. Popular states like Florida, Arizona, California, and Texas attract Canadians with their warm climates, affordable property options, and strong potential for returns on investment.Through CENTUM Mortgage USA, Clients can now experience a simplified and seamless process that rivals working directly with their Canadian bank. CENTUM Agents are empowered to compete with financial institutions by offering personalized solutions that prioritize the Client relationship while providing access to the lucrative US property market.A Win-Win for Clients and AgentsThe launch of CENTUM Mortgage USA not only benefits Canadian Clients eager to explore opportunities across the US but also strengthens the ability of CENTUM Agents to deliver unmatched value and services. By leveraging CENTUM's trusted platforms, Agents can deepen relationships with their Clients, solidify their role as trusted advisors, and expand their business potential.About CENTUM Financial Group Inc.Founded in 2002, CENTUM Financial Group Inc. is one of Canada’s largest mortgage networks with over 2,000 Agents and Brokers nationwide. CENTUM is committed to providing innovative tools, industry-leading solutions, and seamless experiences for its Agents and Clients.

