Let’s Talk™ With Emily Schmalholz, Head of Special Events, The Capitol Theatre

We are honored to chat today with Emily Schmalholz, Head of Special Events, The Capitol Theatre, about the amazing 100-year history of “The Original Rock Palace”. Don't miss exciting upcoming events!” — Martin Eli, Publisher

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Let’s Talk™: Thank you for joining us today, Emily. Full disclosure here…over the years, my wife and I have attended many wonderful shows at The Capitol Theatre ( www.thecapitoltheatre.com ), most recently “CHICAGO” ( www.chicagotheband.com ) – what a fantastic, fun night that was – Robert Lamm and James Pankow have still got it! The Capitol Theatre was “Rockin & Rollin” and so were we! THANK YOU for a most memorable night! Please tell us about your musical journey.Emily Schmalholz: Thank you so much—that truly means a lot! I love hearing that you and your wife had such a fantastic time at The Cap!As for my musical journey—it’s definitely been a long and winding road. I grew up in a household completely immersed in music. We even had a dedicated music room filled with instruments, and there was always something playing—everything from classical to folk to classic rock. But it was legendary bands like the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, and the Grateful Dead that really captured my heart and sparked my passion.After graduating from Emerson College with a degree in Radio and Television, I spent eight incredible years at VH1. I had the privilege of working directly with artists and producing dozens of music series and specials—some favorites include Rock & Roll Weddings, Top 21 Countdown, and Music Talks. It was an exciting time and an amazing way to be immersed in the music world.Eventually, my husband and I moved up to Westchester and started a family. With two young children at home, I wanted to stay closer to home and along with a VH1 friend, launched our own event planning company, Life of The Party Productions. Producing events required the same core skill set as producing television—a strong creative instinct, attention to detail, and a clear vision to bring it all together. Whether crafting a segment for a music special or orchestrating the flow of a live event, it was all about creating an experience that resonated with people and left a lasting impression.When I heard that the iconic Capitol Theatre was re-opening as a live music venue—right in my own backyard, I knew immediately that I had to be part of it. It was the perfect way to bring together my two great loves: events and music. In January 2015, I was thrilled to come on board as The Capitol Theatre’s Director of Special Events.Let’s Talk™: We read with great interest on your site ( www.thecapitoltheatre.com/about/history ), that, “The Capitol Theatre, designed by noted architect Thomas Lamb, opened on Wednesday, August 18, 1926.” Please share with us more about this amazing 100-year history!Emily Schmalholz: Built in 1926 and designed by architect Thomas Lamb, The Capitol Theatre is a 2,000-capacity venue just 30 miles from NYC in Port Chester. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it’s renowned for its top-tier acoustics, domed ceiling, and digitally mapped wall and dome projections. Known as “the original rock palace,” The Cap has hosted icons like The Rolling Stones, Grateful Dead, David Bowie, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, Kevin Hart, Skrillex, Snoop Dogg, Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, Chris Cornell, and Brandi Carlile. After a major 2012 renovation by music entrepreneur Peter Shapiro, it continues to welcome top artists and comedians. Inside, Garcia’s - a bar and music club named for Jerry Garcia - features live music in a more intimate setting.Let’s Talk™: We applaud the charitable and community work ( www.thecapitoltheatre.com/the-capitol-community ) you do to help others – it’s truly heart-warming and inspirational. Please tell us more!Emily Schmalholz: To inspire music lovers to give back, The Capitol Theatre is excited to continue the #TheCapCares Volunteer Rewards Program - bringing fans together to make a positive impact in our communities. Throughout 2025, we’ve carefully selected volunteer opportunities supporting local nonprofits doing amazing work across our region. As a token of appreciation, volunteers earn complimentary tickets to handpicked concerts and comedy shows, plus chances to win exclusive artist merchandise from performances at The Cap! Since its launch in 2021, #TheCapCares has rallied over 720 volunteers who have donated more than 1,660 hours across 52 events, benefiting 20 local nonprofits in our area. At The Capitol Theatre, our mission is to unite people through music and community.#TheCapCares offers a meaningful way to connect, strengthen our music family, and join forces to help neighbors in need. This volunteer program is part of a broader year-round effort that includes food, toy, and clothing drives, as well as fundraising campaigns dedicated to uplifting lives throughout our community.Let’s Talk™: Let’s Talk about some of your most memorable events at The Capitol Theatre and what’s coming around the corner. The floor is yours, Emily !Emily Schmalholz: We’ve had an incredibly exciting month at The Capitol Theatre! We hosted two amazing two-night runs with The Avett Brothers and Lake Street Dive, and held three impactful benefit concerts. These included Rock The River, supporting Sunrise Day Camp; a fun-filled benefit for the Rye Arts Center featuring the 80s tribute band Rubix Kube; and a pre-show party during Lake Street Dive that raised funds for Pathways—an incredible organization that provides housing, education, health services, and other support for adults living with severe and prolonged mental illness.Looking ahead, we’re thrilled to be hosting a benefit concert for 914Cares with Blues Traveler, plus a high-energy 80s night with local favorite Jessie’s Girl—which always draws a big crowd for birthday celebrations. We even have a wedding coming up in Garcia’s for a music loving bride & groom!Let’s Talk™: We understand that The Capitol Theatre is not just about concerts and shows with the biggest and brightest entertainment stars but that your venue is also available for private events ( www.thecapitoltheatre.com/private-events ) such as weddings, corporate events, holidays parties, fundraisers & galas. Care to elaborate ?Emily Schmalholz: Yes! We host over 30 private events a year! The Capitol Theatre isn’t just a stage for rock legends and music icons—it’s a venue that transforms into an incredible event space!Whether you want to tie the knot on the same stage that hosted the Grateful Dead, David Bowie, and countless other icons, celebrate a milestone birthday in Garcia’s, host a corporate meeting that truly inspires, throw a pre-show happy hour before one of our concerts & then continue celebrating on the VIP Platform, or rally your team with a songwriting team-building session—we’ve got the history, the vibe, and the music to bring it all to life.With state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a super detail-oriented in-house events team, and a venue that breathes rock history from every corner, our private events bring the full “wow” factor each & every time.Let’s Talk™: Many thanks again, Emily for joining us today, is there anything else you would like to talk about today?Emily Schmalholz: I feel incredibly lucky to work in a place I absolutely love! The music, the staff, the venue — truly the best! Together, we create magical moments.If you’re interested in planning a private event at The Capitol Theatre, don’t hesitate to reach out. 