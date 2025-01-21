Capital Cyber's Revolutionary Cybersecurity Solution for Dental Practices & Oral Surgeons Nationwide

FBI Warning for Dentists and Oral Surgeons

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Cyber, a recognized leader in healthcare cybersecurity, has unveiled its latest innovation, Advanced Stack 2025, a cutting-edge security solution tailored specifically to the needs of dental practices and oral surgeons across the United States. This all-encompassing platform is designed to address the increasing prevalence of cyber threats targeting the dental industry, providing an unmatched level of protection against ransomware attacks and ensuring compliance with the stringent requirements of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)."With the FBI issuing warnings about credible cybersecurity threats directed at oral and maxillofacial surgeons, the time has never been more urgent for dental practices to adopt robust and specialized security measures," said Megan Bennett, CEO of Capital Cyber. "Advanced Stack 2025 is a testament to our dedication to protecting healthcare providers and the sensitive patient data they are entrusted with, against a rapidly evolving and increasingly sophisticated cyber threat landscape."In recent years, dental practices have experienced a sharp rise in data breaches, with a staggering 45% increase over the past two years alone. Ransomware has emerged as one of the most pressing challenges, posing significant risks to patient data security. Dr. Limberakis , current President of the Pennsylvania Dental Association and an early adopter of the Advanced Stack 2025 solution, emphasized the critical importance of this technology. "speaking from a position of knowing many dentists across the state and across the country, I highly recommend that each of us who practice seriously consider the ramifications of not being protected. There's too much information out there that can be hacked. So many things can be happening in the background where you have no idea what's actually occurring. Technology has really invaded dentistry clinically. The potential for nefarious activity now increases exponentially"The healthcare sector, including dental practices, faces unprecedented cybersecurity challenges. In 2024, 67% of healthcare organizations were hit by ransomware—a four-year high. A healthcare data breach's average cost is a staggering $9.77 million, more than double the global average of $4.88 million. Ransomware attacks are devastating, with mean recovery costs reaching $2.57 million in 2024. The dental industry has seen a 45% increase in data breaches over two years, making it a prime target for cybercriminals.Recovery times are alarming, with nearly 40% of healthcare organizations taking over a month to return to normal operations after an attack. These statistics underscore the critical need for robust cybersecurity measures in healthcare, especially for dental practices that often lack the comprehensive security infrastructure of larger organizations. With healthcare accounting for 79% of all industry data breaches and the average time to identify and contain a breach nearing 300 days, the imperative for proactive 247 cybersecurity solutions has never been clearer.Megan Bennett elaborated on the industry's threats: "Cybercriminals are becoming increasingly strategic and sophisticated, often targeting smaller healthcare practices like dental offices, which may lack the resources of larger enterprises to combat these attacks effectively. Advanced Stack 2025 was specifically designed with this in mind, offering enterprise-grade protection that is accessible and easy to integrate into the daily operations of dental practices."The Advanced Stack 2025 platform combines cutting-edge technology with practical tools and services, addressing the unique cybersecurity challenges dental professionals face. It ensures HIPAA compliance and equips dental practices with the tools they need to prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats in real-time. The solution also includes ongoing employee training and education, an essential component in mitigating human error—one of the leading causes of data breaches.Capital Cyber, founded in 2018, has built a strong reputation for delivering effective healthcare cybersecurity solutions, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises. Over the years, the company has distinguished itself by providing accessible, innovative, and tailored cybersecurity services to healthcare providers. Advanced Stack 2025 is the culmination of years of expertise, offering a holistic security ecosystem specifically designed to meet the needs of dental practices and oral surgery centers nationwide."Our mission is to revolutionize how dental organizations approach cybersecurity," Bennett added. "Advanced Stack 2025 is not just a product; it’s a comprehensive security strategy that evolves with the ever-changing threat landscape. By offering an all-in-one solution, we’re helping dental practices stay ahead of cybercriminals while ensuring compliance with critical industry regulations."Dental practices and oral surgeons interested in learning more about Advanced Stack 2025 or scheduling a consultation can visit Capital Cyber's website or contact the sales team at sales@capital-cyber.com.Capital Cyber is a leading provider of innovative healthcare cybersecurity solutions dedicated to making enterprise-grade protection accessible to dental practices of all sizes. Since its inception in 2018, the Washington, D.C.-based company has been at the forefront of addressing the unique cybersecurity challenges dentists and oral surgeons face. By combining advanced technology with practical, education-driven strategies, Capital Cyber empowers dental organizations to take control of their digital security in an increasingly complex and hazardous threat landscape.

