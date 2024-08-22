Cyber Umbrella Amplifies Cybersecurity with Free Employee Training and Third-Party Testing

It is smart to do a third-party assessment. The big firms do it every year. Many cyber insurance policies now require these tests, or claims will be denied.” — Michael Benson

NEW JERSEY, USA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nonprofit Cyber Umbrella, a trailblazer in the war to protect consumer and patient data in the cybersecurity arena, is excited to announce its latest initiatives designed to fortify the defenses of small to mid-sized businesses and practices across the United States. Committed to the principle that everyone plays a crucial role in national security, Cyber Umbrella positions itself as the modern-day Paul Revere, alerting businesses to the indispensable need for cybersecurity education and third-party testing in an age where artificial intelligence is prevalent.Free Employee Cybersecurity Training: Empowering the FrontlineRecognizing the critical need for cybersecurity awareness, Cyber Umbrella is offering free employee cyber education training. This initiative is targeted at healthcare, dental, CPA’s, auto sales-repair, and real estate-mortgage firms with 10 to 50 employees. “Our goal is to heighten awareness of the newest hacks and strengthen staff members, increasing the focus on protecting the individual patients and consumers that have entrusted their data with these companies,” stated a Cyber Umbrella spokesperson. Get started with training your employees at https://CyberUmbrella.org/Training Third-Party Penetration Testing: Exposing Vulnerabilities Before Hackers DoTo ensure businesses are adequately protected, Cyber Umbrella offers grants for free third-party internal pen testing, demonstrating the potential damage that could occur if proper security measures are not in place. These tests simulate potential cyber-attacks, uncovering vulnerabilities that malicious actors could exploit. This proactive approach keeps IT departments vigilant and provides a detailed report to help close security gaps.Partnerships for Affordable Cybersecurity SolutionsCyber Umbrella has forged partnerships with cybersecurity subject matter experts (MSSPs) to offer below-market volume pricing for cybersecurity products and services. This initiative ensures that local IT firms can have access to security experts and the latest security solutions at affordable rates, empowering them to stay one step ahead of cyber threats.A Call to Action: The Necessity of Education and TestingCyber Umbrella operates under the principle that education and third-party testing are as essential as TSA at the airport. With AI becoming more integrated into business operations, hackers are becoming more sophisticated, and ransoms are expected to hit 9 trillion dollars this year in the US. Smaller firms without the big security budgets are under systematic attack. Many U.S. companies mistakenly have a false sense of security. “It is smart to do a third-party assessment. The big firms do it every year. Many cyber insurance policies now require these tests, or claims will be denied. Smaller businesses that use break-fix IT services or firms that do everything but are not subject matter experts in security should run a third-party assessment. It is the responsible thing to do if you are housing personal data.”Additionally, patients and consumers can now sue the company or practice that leaks their personal information for up to 6 years after a breach if they are affected financially or emotionally.About Cyber UmbrellaCyber Umbrella is dedicated to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and education. By emphasizing the vital role each individual plays in maintaining national security, Cyber Umbrella prepares businesses to face the evolving landscape of cyber threats.For more information about Cyber Umbrella and its free training grants, please visit https://CyberUmbrella.org/Training

