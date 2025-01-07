Capital Cyber Unveils All-in-One Security Platform for Accounting Firms & WISP Services

FTC mandating WISP and Cybersecurity

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Critical Cybersecurity Solution for Financial Firms Capital Cyber , a nationwide leader in cybersecurity solutions, announces the launch of WISP for Accountants, an enterprise-grade Written Information Security Program designed specifically for CPA firms and tax preparers across the United States. This innovative solution addresses the increasing cybersecurity threats financial firms face, with ransomware attacks on accounting firms rising by 45% in 2024 and data breach costs averaging $4.35 million.Capital Cyber's comprehensive security solution meets both SEC cybersecurity requirements and IRS security compliance needs for firms nationwide. The solution offers a complete cyber risk assessment with remote and on-site evaluation capabilities, an enterprise-grade security stack, and a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) with nationwide coverage.Advanced Cyber Protection FeaturesThe Advanced Security 2025 includes a cloud-based Extended Detection and Response (XDR) system, a Zero Trust Security framework, advanced application whitelisting, endpoint protection, and web filtering. It provides national compliance monitoring, coast-to-coast regulatory compliance support, and a virtual security awareness training platform for scalable employee education."As a national cybersecurity provider, we deliver enterprise-grade protection to accounting firms of all sizes across America," says Megan Bennett, CEO at Capital Cyber. "Our cloud-based managed security services ensure that every tax office and CPA firm, from small local practices to multi-state organizations, has access to superior cybersecurity solutions."Comprehensive Protection Against Modern ThreatsThe solution offers cloud-first security solutions for distributed workforces, AI threat protection, ransomware prevention, nationwide tax office security solutions, advanced incident response protocols, 24/7 threat detection and monitoring, and data breach prevention strategies.WISP for Accountants is now available throughout the United States. It specifically addresses national CPA cyber risk assessment requirements, federal tax preparer security protocols, multi-state compliance management, cross-border data protection, remote workforce security, and cloud-based practice management security.Written Information Security Plan (WISP) InclusionRecognizing the critical role of a Written Information Security Plan (WISP) in safeguarding sensitive data, Capital Cyber includes the creation of this essential document in the Advanced Security 2025 stack for qualified CPA firms. Mandated by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), a WISP outlines a firm's strategy to protect personal information, detailing the administrative, technical, and physical safeguards in place. Our cybersecurity experts will work closely with your firm to develop a comprehensive WISP that meets FTC requirements and aligns with your unique security needs and business operations. This inclusion underscores our commitment to providing a holistic cybersecurity solution that addresses all aspects of data protection.National AvailabilityCapital Cyber's cloud-based delivery model ensures seamless deployment nationwide, virtual security assessments, remote implementation capabilities, and consistent service delivery across all regions. Local support is backed by national expertise, providing scalable solutions for growing firms. Accounting firms and financial services providers in all 50 states can now benefit from this comprehensive cybersecurity solution, which ensures enhanced security and compliance in an increasingly digital world.Check out the Case Studies at https://capital-cyber.com/case-studies/ About Capital CyberCapital Cyber is a leading national provider of cybersecurity solutions for the financial and healthcare sectors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, we deliver advanced protection and compliance services to businesses across the United States through our innovative cloud-based security platform and virtual service delivery model.

