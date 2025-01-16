Biomed Industries, Inc- logo NA-931 for weight loss Biomed pipeline

Biomed Industries, Inc. Expands Patent Protection for Novel Combination Therapy Targeting Obesity

The future of obesity treatment lies in combination therapies. We are confident in BioGlutide as a monotherapy. Our strategy includes co-marketing with other therapies to accelerate market penetration” — Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biomed Industries, Inc . (Biomed) announced today at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA, the filing an additional patent application for a combination therapy targeting obesity. This patent focuses on Biomed’s novel oral quadruple agonist, NA-931, now branded as BioGlutide™, in combination with semaglutide (oral or injectable form).The Company’s previous patent in this area covered the use of oral BioGlutide with tirzepatide. Biomed’s preclinical research demonstrated that administering BioGlutide with tirzepatide resulted in enhanced weight loss compared to tirzepatide alone.Oral BioGlutide has shown a significantly improved safety profile, with fewer side effects, in a Phase 1b clinical trial while achieving comparable weight loss. Biomed believes that combining oral BioGlutide with currently available GLP-1 receptor agonists could reduce their side effects. This benefit stems from the ability to use lower doses of these drugs, as GLP-1 drug-related side effects are often dose-dependent. Furthermore, this combination therapy approach may enhance overall weight loss outcomes.Phase 2 clinical trials are currently underway to validate these findings, with topline results expected in the second quarter of 2025.“Our research strongly supports the idea that the future of obesity treatment lies in combination therapies,” said Dr. Lloyd Tran, CEO of Biomed Industries. “While the company is confident in BioGlutide as a mono-therapy, our business strategy calls for co-marketing with existing therapies in order to accelerate market penetration.”THE GROWING NEED FOR OBESITY TREATMENT:Obesity, a chronic disease affecting approximately 650 million people worldwide, is characterized by excess adiposity that impairs health. Current treatments often target only a subset of obesity's underlying causes, leaving room for improved, multi-faceted approaches.Obesity is one of the most urgent global health challenges, associated with comorbidities such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, liver disease, chronic kidney disease, and others. By 2035, over 50% of the global population—more than four billion people—are expected to be obese or overweight.While the largest market, in terms of revenue generated by obesity drugs is North America, the global obesity epidemic is growing at a rapid pace. For example, in China the proportion of adults classified as overweight and obese reached 50.7 per cent in 2022.ABOUT BIOMED INDUSTRIES, INC.Biomed Industries, Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company dedicated to meeting the needs of patients by developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics. Its research portfolio includes treatments targeting Alzheimer’s disease, Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), diabetes, obesity, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), stroke, Alcohol Use Disorder, and rare diseases such as Rett Syndrome.For more information, visit Biomed’s website:Media Contact

