Biomed Industries, Inc. Unveils Phase 2 Success of NA-931: an Oral Quadruple Receptor Agonist for Obesity at EASD 2025

Biomed Industries, Inc- logo Biomed pipeline NA-931 for weight loss

Biomed Industries, Inc. Unveils Phase 2 Success of NA-931: a First-in Class Oral Quadruple Receptor Agonist for the Treatment of Obesity at EASD 2025 in Vienna

The Phase 2 results show NA-931 as a safe and effective oral weight-loss therapy. We’re excited to advance NA-931 to Phase 3 to bring a groundbreaking treatment to those living with obesity.” — Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Biomed Industries, Inc . (“Biomed”) today announced that Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, presented results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of NA-931, a first-in-class oral quadruple receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity, at the EASD 2025 (European Association for the Study of Diabetes), taking place on September 15-19, 2025 in Vienna, Austria.Dr. Tran’s oral presentation “Phase 2 Clinical Trials of NA-931, an Oral Novel Quadruple IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and Glucagon Receptor Agonist, Reduces Body Weight Without Muscle Loss” was well received by many hundred scientists and pharmaceutical executives.NA-931 (BIOGLUTIDE™)NA 931, also known as Bioglutide™, is a small molecule medicine designed to activate four metabolic hormone receptors—insulin like growth factor 1 (IGF 1), glucagon like peptide 1 (GLP 1), glucose dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP), and glucagon—via oral administration. NA-931 is the first-in-class being developed as a potential oral alternative to injectable weight loss therapies.The Phase 2 trial confirmed the robust efficacy and favorable safety profile seen in Phase 1. NA-931 achieved weight loss outcomes on par with leading approved and late-stage injectable therapies, while showing significantly fewer and milder side effects.PharmacokineticsPharmacokinetic data supports a once-daily dosing regimen for NA-931. Blood levels of the drug remained consistent regardless of fasting or after a high-fat meal, suggesting that NA-931 can be taken without regard to meal timing, offering greater flexibility for patients.PHASE 2 RESULTS:This is a phase 2, 13-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel arm study that will evaluate the safety, tolerability, weight loss efficacy of NA-931 in adults who are obese (BMI ≥30 kg/m2) or who are overweight (BMI ≥27 kg/m2) with at least one weight-related co-morbid condition. Number of enrolled subjects was 125 participants.Body Weight ReductionsThe 13-week MAD study showed NA-931 demonstrated dose-dependent reductions in mean body weight from baseline, up to 13.8 % at 150 mg daily dosage, or 11.9% % relative to placebo.An exploratory assessment of subjects achieving at least 5% weight loss after 13-week demonstrated that up to 72% of NA-931-treated subjects achieved ≥12% weight loss, compared with 1.9% for placebo.Safety and TolerabilityAmong subjects receiving NA-931, treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were reported have been insignificant or mild. All observed gastrointestinal (GI) adverse events have been reported as insignificant or mild, with the majority (83%) reported as insignificant. Mild nausea and vomiting were reported as mild in 7.3% in NA-931-treated subjects. Diarrhea was reported in 6.3% of subjects receiving NA-931. No muscle loss was observed. No clinically meaningful differences were reported for GI-related adverse events among subjects treated with NA-931 compared with placebo.Unlike many existing therapies, NA-931 not only promotes weight loss but also preserves muscle mass, while showing a lower incidence of adverse effects typically associated with current obesity treatments.ASSOCIATION OF OBESITY AND ALZHEIMER’S DISEASEDr. Tran also delivered a second presentation on the association of obesity and Alzheimer’s Disease titled: “Association Between Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and Obesity: Clinical Trial Results of NA-831 for AD and NA-931 for Obesity.”Biomed’s research team is one of the first to identify the possible mechanistic link between obesity and Alzheimer’s disease, driven by its dual development programs in NA-831 (for AD) and NA-931 (for obesity).“NA-931, a first-in-class innovation, provides a safe and effective oral alternative to injectable obesity drugs, and a safer alternative to the emerging oral treatments for obesity. The Phase 2 results of NA-931 highlight its potential as a first-in-class oral quadruple receptor agonist for weight loss, with excellent safety and efficacy,” said Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed Industries. “We are excited to advance NA-931 to Phase 3 trials, aiming to provide a more comprehensive and well-tolerated treatment option for obesity.”About EASDThe 61st Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) is one of the largest conferences in the diabetes field worldwide. The EASD 2025 program featured groundbreaking basic research, cutting-edge clinical trial results and in-depth expert presentations from around the world, with key discussions and debates on the future of diabetes research and care.THE URGENT NEED FOR EFFECTIVE AND SAFE OBESITY TREATMENTObesity remains a critical global health challenge, contributing to comorbidities such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, liver disease, and chronic kidney disease. More than 650 million people worldwide are affected by obesity, and this figure is expected to surpass 50% of the global population by 2035. Current treatments often target limited aspects of the condition, underscoring the need for more comprehensive therapies like NA-931.ABOUT NA-931 (Bioglutide™):NA-931 (Bioglutide™) is the first-in-class, orally active, small-molecule quadruple receptor agonist that simultaneously targets IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and glucagon receptors. This multi-pathway approach restores metabolic balance and induces clinically meaningful weight loss—without muscle loss or severe side effects. In Phase 1 trials, NA-931 demonstrated potential benefits for both weight reduction and glycemic control in individuals with type 2 diabetes.Biomed completed a Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 13-week study in patients with obesity (BMI ≥30) or overweight (BMI ≥27) with at least one weight-related comorbidity. (ClinicalTrials.gov ID NCT06564753)ABOUT BIOMED INDUSTRIES, INC.Biomed Industries, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative therapies for chronic and complex diseases. The company’s investigational pipeline targets a wide range of unmet medical needs, including:- Alzheimer’s disease- Major depressive disorder (MDD)- Obesity and diabetes- Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH)- Stroke and alcohol use disorder- Rare diseases, including Rett Syndrome and Fragile XFor further information, please visit Biomed Industries' official website: https://www.biomedind.com CONTACT

Biomed introduction video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.