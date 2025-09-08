Biomed Industries to Present Phase 2 Results on NA-931-An Oral Alternative to Injectables for Obesity- EASD 2025 Austria

NA-931 for weight loss NA-831 for Alzheimer's Disease

Biomed Industries, Inc. to Present Phase 2 Results on NA-931-a First-in Class Alternative to Injectables for the Treatment of Obesity-EASD 2025- Vienna-Austria

We believe the future of obesity treatment lies in safe, effective, and accessible oral therapies. NA-931 is a first-in-class innovation that provides an oral alternative to injectable drugs.” — Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biomed Industries, Inc. (“Biomed”) today announced that Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, will present results from its Phase 2 clinical trial of NA-931, a first-in-class oral quadruple receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity, at the EASD 2025 (European Association for the Study of Diabetes), taking place on September 15-19, 2025 in Vienna, Austria.Dr. Tran’s oral presentation, scheduled September 17, is titled: “Phase 2 Clinical Trials of NA-931, an Oral Novel Quadruple IGF-1, GLP-1, GIP, and Glucagon Receptor Agonist, Reduces Body Weight Without Muscle Loss.”NA-931 (BioglutideTM):NA 931, also known as Bioglutide, is a small molecule medicine designed to activate four metabolic hormone receptors—insulin like growth factor 1 (IGF 1), glucagon like peptide 1 (GLP 1), glucose dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP), and glucagon—via oral administration. NA 931 is being developed as a potential oral alternative to injectable weight loss therapies.PHASE 2 RESULTS OF NA-931 (Bioglutide):The Phase 2 study was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-arm clinical trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, efficacy, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics of NA-931 in adults with obesity (BMI ≥30 kg/m²) or who are overweight (BMI ≥27 kg/m²) with at least one weight-related comorbidity.The Phase 2 trial confirmed the robust efficacy and favorable safety profile seen in Phase 1. NA-931 achieved weight loss outcomes on par with leading approved and late-stage injectable therapies, while showing significantly fewer and milder side effects. Details of the Phase 2 will be presented at the conference.ADDITIONAL PRESENTATION: ASSOCIATION OF OBESITY AND ALZHEIMER'S DISEASEIn addition, Dr. Tran will give an oral presentation, titled:“Association Between Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and Obesity: Clinical Trial Results of NA-831 for AD and NA-931 for Obesity.”Biomed’s research team is among the first to identify the possible mechanistic link between obesity and Alzheimer’s disease, driven by its dual development programs in NA-831 (for AD) and NA-931 (for obesity).EASD 2025The 61st Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) is one of the largest conferences in the diabetes field worldwide. The EASD 2025 program features groundbreaking basic research, cutting-edge clinical trial results and in-depth expert presentations from around the world, with key discussions and debates that will shape the future of diabetes research and care.“We are honored and excited to present our promising Phase 2 data for NA-931 at this prestigious conference,” said Dr. Lloyd Tran, CEO of Biomed Industries. “We believe the future of obesity treatment lies in safe, effective, and accessible oral therapies. NA-931 is a first-in-class innovation that provides an oral alternative to injectable drugs. We look forward to sharing our data with the global scientific community.”THE GROWING NEED FOR OBESITY TREATMENTObesity affects more than 650 million people worldwide and is driven by a complex mix of genetic, environmental, and behavioral factors. It is associated with type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, non-alcoholic liver disease, and chronic kidney disease.Despite recent advances in weight loss therapeutics, many available treatments do not address the full biological complexity of obesity. By 2035, more than 4 billion people—over 50% of the global population—are projected to be overweight or obese, highlighting the urgent need for innovative, multi-targeted therapies like NA-931.ABOUT BIOMED INDUSTRIES, INC.Biomed Industries, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative therapies for chronic and complex diseases. The company’s investigational pipeline targets a wide range of unmet medical needs, including:- Alzheimer’s disease- Major depressive disorder (MDD)- Obesity and diabetes- Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH)- Stroke and alcohol use disorder- Rare diseases, including ALS, Huntington's Disease, Rett Syndrome, and Fragile X.For more information, visit: https://www.biomedind.com Michael WillisBiomed Industries, Inc.+1 800-824-5135email us hereVisit us on social media:LinkedIn

Biomed introduction video

