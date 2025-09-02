Biomed Industries to Present Pivotal Studies at Paris MASH 2025 with Breakthrough in Obesity and Liver Disease Therapies

NA-941 for MASH NA-931 for weight loss

Company to present clinical trial protocols for NA 941 and cross indication data readouts for NA 931/NA 941 supporting development in obesity and MASH.

We are excited to advance NA 941 oral therapies to address MASH at its metabolic roots while improving patient quality of life across metabolic disease.” — Dr. Lloyd L. Tran, CEO of Biomed

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biomed Industries, Inc., a Silicon Valley–based biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for metabolic and central nervous system diseases, today announced it will present two major scientific papers at the Paris MASH International Conference, September 11–12, 2025, at Institut Pasteur in Paris, France.MASH—metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis—is a serious form of fatty liver disease characterized by excess fat, inflammation, and liver cell injury that can progress to fibrosis and cirrhosis. Formerly known as non alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), MASH is increasingly diagnosed in people with cardiometabolic risk factors such as obesity, type 2 diabetes, dyslipidemia, and hypertension.PARIS MASH 2025 POSTER PRESENTATIONS1. A Phase 2 Clinical Protocol Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of NA 941 in Adult Patients with MASH2. Clinical Trials of NA 931 and NA 941 for the Treatment of Obesity and MASHABOUT NA 931NA 931 is a novel, oral quadruple receptor agonist (IGF 1, GLP 1, GIP, glucagon) in development for obesity and related metabolic disorders.A Phase 2, 13 week, randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, parallel arm study evaluated the safety, tolerability, and weight loss efficacy of NA 931 in adults who are obese (BMI ≥30 kg/m²) or overweight (BMI ≥27 kg/m²) with at least one weight related comorbidity (n=125).In the 13 week MAD study, NA 931 demonstrated dose dependent reductions in mean body weight from baseline, up to 13.8% at the 150 mg once daily dose (or 12.4% vs. placebo).Among subjects receiving NA 931, treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were mild or moderate, with gastrointestinal (GI) events predominantly mild (83%). Mild nausea and vomiting occurred in 7.3% of NA 931–treated subjects; diarrhea occurred in 6.3%. No muscle loss was observed. No clinically meaningful differences were reported for GI related adverse events in subjects treated with NA 931 compared with placebo.Unlike many existing therapies, NA 931 not only promotes weight loss but also preserves muscle mass, while showing a lower incidence of adverse effects typically associated with current obesity treatments.ABOUT NA 941NA 941 is an orally administered, a quadruple receptor agonist designed to modulate IGF 1, GLP 1, GIP, and glucagon signaling pathways. In Phase 1b studies, NA 941 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile with signals supportive of further evaluation in MASH.ABOUT THE PHASE 2 NA 941 MASH STUDY (ONGOING)• Design: Randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, multi-center trial.• Population: ~180 adults with biopsy confirmed or non invasively adjudicated MASH.• Randomization/Dose: 2:1 to NA 941 50 mg once daily or placebo for 48 weeks.• Primary Endpoint: Proportion of patients achieving MASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis at Week 48.• Key Secondary Endpoints (planned): ≥1 stage fibrosis improvement without worsening of MASH; change in MRI PDFF liver fat; ALT/AST; non invasive fibrosis scores (e.g., FIB 4, ELF); body weight and other metabolic parameters.• Exploratory Endpoints: Non invasive imaging (e.g., MRE), inflammatory biomarkers, and quality of life measures.“Our objective is to deliver accessible, oral therapies that address obesity and MASH at its metabolic roots while improving patient quality of life. The data and clinical protocols we are presenting at Paris MASH 2025 underscore our belief that multi receptor modulation can simultaneously target steatosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.” Dr. Lloyd Tran, CEO, Biomed Industries. “We are excited to advance NA 941 into Phase 2 and to expand NA 931’s footprint across metabolic disease.”THE GLOBAL MASH MARKETThe MASH market is rapidly expanding, driven by the global rise in obesity and type 2 diabetes and the recent momentum in therapeutics, diagnostics, and combination approaches. Recent regulatory milestones and the growth of GLP 1 class agents in metabolic disease are expanding the treatment landscape for patients with MASH and liver fibrosis.ABOUT BIOMED INDUSTRIES, INC.Biomed Industries, Inc. is a pioneering biopharmaceutical company committed to developing novel therapeutics that address unmet medical needs. Its innovative research platform has produced treatments for conditions including Alzheimer’s disease, ALS, traumatic brain injury, major depressive disorder, diabetes, obesity, MASH, stroke, and rare diseases such as Rett syndrome.MEDIA & INVESTOR CONTACTBiomed Industries, Inc.Tel: 800 824 5135Email: media@biomedind.comWebsite: www.biomedind.com

