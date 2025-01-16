ScannX Strikes Platinum in 2025 Modern Library Awards: A Stellar 11th Year of Recognition

PLEASANTON,, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScannX, the leading developer of cloud-based book scanning solutions for libraries, is proud to announce its receipt of three prestigious platinum and two gold awards in LibraryWorks' 11th annual Modern Library Awards (MLAs). Renowned for its unwavering commitment to impartiality, the MLAs honor the finest products and services in the library industry.Participants submitted their entries last fall alongside an enhanced description and supporting materials. The 90,000-strong community of librarians – from public, K-12, academic, and special libraries – within the LibraryWorks database then assessed the products. Only those with first-hand experience could vote, ensuring an unbiased outcome."Receiving the platinum distinction for the 11th year is a testament to our dedication to driving the future of library digitization," said Rebecca Dennis, CEO of ScannX. "We've tirelessly pursued innovation, and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to redefining information access and preservation within libraries worldwide."Jenny Newman, publisher and MLA program manager, acknowledged ScannX's remarkable achievements, noting, "ScannX's consistent success in the MLAs comes as no surprise. Their relentless pursuit of innovation has consistently placed them at the industry's forefront since their arrival on the market." (Quote to be approved by Jenny Newman at jenny@libraryworks.com)The following ScannX products garnered well-deserved accolades:*PLATINUM distinction for ScannX Book ScanCenter that combines a 23" All-In-One PC preloaded with the ScannX software and an 11" x 17" patented design to create an intuitive interface that digitizes books quickly. It has been the library book scanner of choice for the past nine years because its large, friendly buttons guide the user through the scan process, from choosing file formats to scan quality, color depth, file naming, and destinations.*PLATINUM distinction for the Zeutschel OS 15000 Comfort Scanner powered by ScannX is a rugged A3+, true 600 dpi resolution digital preservation system with the durability required for high-traffic libraries and the ability to deliver flawless performance year after year. Its light source eliminates glare or hotspots, and its real-time processing ensures quick ROI by reducing archive time. Everything about this nearly indestructible scanner is designed for precision and longevity.*PLATINUM distinction for Zeutschel OS C2 Comfort Scanner powered by ScannX, the industry's most powerful A2, 600 dpi resolution archival system recognized for its ease of use, image quality, advanced capabilities, book-friendly scanning, security, productivity, and accessibility.*GOLD distinction for the ScannX OS2500 with an optical resolution of 330 DPI, interpolation up to 600 DPI, and ultra-fast scans in 3 seconds per page, with no pre-scan required. Its maximum scanning area is 18.89" x 14.17" for documents and 17" x 11" for books, and it comes with a security stand to protect the scanner when used in public settings.*GOLD distinction for the ScannX OS2800V that has an optical resolution of 360 DPI, interpolation up to 600 DPI, and a unique hardware design with an integrated V-shaped book cradle that captures face-up books up to 17" wide x 11" tall x 3" thick. It allows users to create digital copies of books and documents comparable in image quality to scanners twice its price.About ScannXScannX is a leading provider of award-winning document and book scanning solutions, leveraging innovative IoT technology and cloud-based support. Focusing on seamless integration and enhanced accessibility, ScannX empowers libraries to digitize and store content effortlessly, transforming how information is scanned, stored, and accessed.About LibraryWorksLibraryWorks helps administrators make informed decisions about library technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations. Our family of resources can enable you to identify best practices, monitor trends, evaluate new products and services, apply for grants and funding, post or find a job, and even enjoy some library humor.About the Modern Library Awards programThe Modern Library Awards (MLAs) is a review program designed to recognize elite products and services in the market which can help library management personnel enhance the quality-of-experience for the library user and increase the performance of their library systems.##

