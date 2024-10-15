Yellow Ribbon Fund (YRF) to Partner with Molson Coors for Veteran’s Day

Molson Coors will contribute 50 cents for every Miller High Life purchased throughout November and December and sponsor the upcoming Defender Dash Event.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yellow Ribbon Fund (YRF), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting wounded, ill and injured post-9/11 U.S. military service members, their families and caregivers, is excited to announce its upcoming fundraising partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Company. Through this partnership, Molson Coors Beverage Company has selected YRF as its charity of choice and will join YRF in its mission to support Veterans and their families.Gina Harrow, Yellow Ribbon Fund's Executive Director, shared, "We are grateful to be joined by an American institution of more than 100 years in our efforts to support our nation’s heroes. The generosity of Molson Coors will make a real difference in our fundraising goals, and, ultimately, a positive impact on the lives of Veteran families."Under this partnership, Molson Coors will donate 50 cents from every Miller High Life purchased between October 28, 2024 through January 1, 2025 to YRF. This generous initiative will help provide essential support and resources to Veteran families. Through programs like Keystone and Crossroads , YRF provides a range of assistance, including housing, transportation, caregiver support and networking, and educational opportunities for wounded service members and their families.“We’re honored to be able to support the Yellow Ribbon Fund and all of the incredible work that they do,” says Frank Cirone, Senior Director of Economy Brands at Molson Coors. “Miller High Life exists to celebrate achievements big and small – and what better way to celebrate than giving back to these inspiring veterans, their families, and their caregivers.”In addition to their sales contributions, Miller High Life will also sponsor the upcoming Veteran's Day Defender Dash event on Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Silver Spring, MD. Hosted by Travis Bishop’s Bishop Events , the Defender Dash is an exciting 5K and 10K run/walk designed to celebrate and support our heroes. Runners will include volunteers as well as Veteran and families currently supported by YRF and all proceeds will benefit YRF’s veteran-advocacy programs. Interested participants are invited to either register themselves or register to sponsor a Veteran or caregiver taking part in the run.For more information about the Defender Dash, to register, or to learn how you can contribute to YRF, please visit https://yellowribbonfund.org/event/veterans-day-defender-dash/ About Yellow Ribbon FundYellow Ribbon Fund (YRF) is a 501(c)3 veteran service organization dedicated to serving severely ill and injured post-9/11 wounded service members and their families from every branch of the United States Military following unexpected medical crises. YRF provides programs that make daily life more manageable for the wounded and their family caregivers.About Molson Coors Beverage CompanyFor more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people to celebrate all life's moments. From our core power brands Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, Molson Canadian, Carling and Ožujsko to our above premium brands including Madrí Excepcional, Staropramen, Blue Moon Belgian White and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, to our economy and value brands like Miller High Life and Keystone Light, we produce many beloved and iconic beers. While Molson Coors’ history is rooted in beer, we offer a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well, including flavored beverages like Vizzy Hard Seltzer, spirits like Five Trail whiskey and non-alcoholic beverages like ZOA Energy. As a business, our ambition is to be the first choice for our people, our consumers and our customers, and our success depends on our ability to make our products available to meet a wide range of consumer segments and occasions.Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through its Americas and EMEA&APAC reporting segments and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.