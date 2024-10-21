Yellow Ribbon Fund (YRF) to Partner with M&T Bank to Provide Financial Education to Veterans

Through YRF’s Keystone Program, M&T Bank will provide its Money Mentor financial education service to YRF families.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yellow Ribbon Fund (YRF), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting wounded, ill and injured post-9/11 service members, their caregivers and their families, is excited to announce its new partnership with M&T Bank. Through this partnership, M&T Bank will provide its Money Mentor services to YRF families utilizing YRF’s Keystone program.By joining together, YRF and M&T Bank are working to fulfill the urgent need for financial literacy education for military families. This initiative was born from a formal survey conducted by YRF among Keystone members, reflecting their strong desire for opportunities to gain knowledge in these critical areas.Gina Harrow, Yellow Ribbon Fund's Executive Director, emphasized the importance of financial literacy and education for disabled veterans and their families, particularly for the caregivers in the Keystone program, sharing, "Financial literacy and education are vital for veterans and military families, particularly for the caregivers in our Keystone program. They are often on a fixed income and responsible for managing finances while also overseeing the medical care for their veteran and the well-being of their family."To fill in this gap, M&T Bank’s Money Mentor services stepped up and designed a financial literacy program tailored to meet the needs of YRF’s military families. The program includes in-person workshops within the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area, covering a range of topics including general budgeting, credit score reports, identity protection, mortgages, and retirement planning. Any Keystone family located out of state or otherwise unable to attend will receive online financial education sessions covering the same topics.“For decades, M&T Bank has honored the service of veterans by empowering them with the education needed to plan their financial futures,” said Andrea Connolly, M&T Bank Group Manager, Commercial Banking, Greater Washington Region. “By providing tailored resources and education, we ensure they have the right tools to navigate their financial outlook with confidence and security, enabling them to thrive in civilian life.”For more information on M&T Money Mentor, visit mtb.com/financialeducation. Veterans interested in registering for YRF’s programs can also visit here ###About Yellow Ribbon FundYellow Ribbon Fund (YRF) is a 501(c)3 veteran service organization dedicated to serving severely ill and injured post-9/11 wounded service members and their families from every branch of the United States Military following unexpected medical crises. YRF provides programs that make daily life more manageable for the wounded and their family caregivers. Visit our blog to learn more about YRF!About M&T BankM&T Bank offers a comprehensive range of banking products and services across 12 states in the eastern U.S., from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. In Greater Baltimore, M&T Bank stands as one of the region's most prominent corporate philanthropists, contributing $3.5 million annually to support over 200 nonprofit organizations. For more information about M&T Bank, visit MTB.comFor inquiries to M&T, please contact Neil Dhillon at ndhillon@mtb.com.

