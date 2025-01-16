Restoration Life Church Leads Efforts to Support First Responders and Fire-Affected Communities Amid Los Angeles Fires

Restoration Life Church, led by Eddie Vargas, Supports First Responders and Fire-Affected Communities Amid Los Angeles Fires

Vaseline and chapsticks are the most needed items. Donations are accepted from 9 AM to 7 PM at the church’s office in Lawndale

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restoration Life Church has mobilized an extraordinary effort to support the heroes on the frontlines of the Los Angeles fires and those impacted by the devastation. With over 200 volunteers working tirelessly, the church has become a vital hub for relief and recovery in the community.Every day, 25 truckloads of essential items are distributed to fire stations, police departments, water and power engineers, pet shelters, and shelters for displaced residents. These donations include Gatorade, energy snacks, vaseline, chapsticks, and other critical supplies needed by first responders and those affected by the fires.𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵’𝘀 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗵𝗮𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗹𝘆 𝗯𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗳𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗱:• 2,000 firefighters• 500 police officers• 200 EMTs• 100 linemen• 100 dispatch employeesWorking in collaboration with the LA County Special Fire Engineer, who has been on the frontlines throughout the crisis, Restoration Life Church ensures that every donation reaches the people who need it most.In addition to serving first responders, the church has opened its campus to those displaced by the fires, offering shelter and resources to help them rebuild their lives. “We are humbled to stand alongside our first responders and neighbors during this time of need,” said Pastor Eddie Vargas. “This is a community effort, and we are committed to being a source of hope and tangible help.”𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗬𝗼𝘂 𝗖𝗮𝗻 𝗛𝗲𝗹𝗽Restoration Life Church is accepting donations of water, Gatorade, energy snacks, and other essential items. Donations can be dropped off at the church’s main office during the following hours:9:00 AM – 4:00 PM5:00 PM – 7:00 PMAddress: 4234 W 147th St, Lawndale, CA 90260.Donors can send their contributions at www.restorationlife.church/pacific-palisades-fire-relief/ . For additional questions, contact (310) 644-2236 or via Instagram: @ restorationlifechurch 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗟𝗶𝗳𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵Restoration Life Church is dedicated to serving the community through faith, compassion, and action. Located in Lawndale, the church has a longstanding commitment to providing support, love, and serving others.

