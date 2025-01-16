Multiverse Computing and Kinesis Network Unite to Redefine AI Optimization

This collaboration will power new use cases for AI companies with models currently limited by power and compute requirements.” — Enrique Lizaso Olmos, CEO of Multiverse Computing

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid headlines about corporations investing in nuclear power plants to meet the insatiable energy needs of AI workloads, two pioneering companies, Multiverse Computing and Kinesis Network Inc. (“Kinesis”) have joined forces to provide a groundbreaking alternative—optimizing AI performance while drastically reducing resource consumption. The partnership comes as demand for AI capabilities grows exponentially, and organizations worldwide face mounting challenges related to power demands for these models.Tackling Two Sides of the Same ProblemMultiverse Computing, a global leader in quantum and high-performance computing solutions, has been at the forefront of optimizing large language models (LLMs) to deliver improved performance and efficiency. By using advanced quantum-inspired algorithms, Multiverse Computing enhances the training and inference processes of LLMs, reducing computation time and energy requirements without compromising accuracy. The company’s compression software CompactifAI uses quantum-inspired tensor networks to improve the efficiency and performance of AI models. Shrinking these models reduces the compute power required to run them, which in turn reduces operating costs.“We have found the perfect partner for our first significant U.S. partnership,” said Enrique Lizaso Olmos, CEO and co-founder of Multiverse Computing. “This collaboration will power new use cases for AI companies with models currently limited by power and compute requirements.”Kinesis specializes in compute optimization, pooling distributed unused computing resources to maximize efficiency and minimize waste. Kinesis’ platform intelligently allocates workloads, ensuring that computational resources are used to their fullest potential. This dynamic resource optimization reduces infrastructure costs and aligns with global sustainability goals by decreasing carbon footprints.Kinesis’s innovative compute platform has also captured the attention of leading-edge organizations such as nCorium, Rare Compute, and Liminal Capital. By leveraging Kinesis’s optimization technology, these forward-thinking organizations aim to advance their sustainability journey while enhancing computational efficiency and reducing costs—without compromising performance. This growing interest from diverse industries highlights the versatility and transformative potential of Kinesis's approach to compute access and optimization.A Collaborative Solution for Joint CustomersTogether, Multiverse Computing and Kinesis are solving a pressing industry challenge: harnessing the power of AI while mitigating the environmental and financial costs associated with significant computational demands. By integrating their respective expertise in LLM and compute optimization, the two companies offer a comprehensive solution for customers seeking to drive innovation efficiently and sustainably.“AI workloads are pushing the limits of what current infrastructure can handle,” said Victor Gasper, Chief Sales Officer of Multiverse Computing. “Our partnership with Kinesis allows us to offer a comprehensive approach to optimization, addressing both the performance of AI models and the utilization of compute resources. This collaboration ensures our customers can innovate without compromising on cost or sustainability.”Multiverse Computing recently completed the AWS Gen AI Accelerator program which included AWS credits, mentorship and resources to expand AI and machine learning (ML) technologies. Kinesis is an official AWS partner.“The synergy between Kinesis and Multiverse Computing is a game-changer for the AI industry,” said Bina Khimani, Chief Product and Revenue Officer of Kinesis. “By tackling inefficiencies in both model performance and computational resource allocation, we’re enabling enterprises to achieve more with less. It’s a powerful step forward for both business and the planet.”Driving Efficiency and SustainabilityThis partnership comes at a critical time when industries face increasing scrutiny over the environmental impact of AI technologies. By reducing energy consumption and optimizing resource usage, Multiverse Computing and Kinesis are driving operational efficiencies and setting a benchmark for sustainable AI practices.Together, Multiverse Computing and Kinesis are charting a course toward a more efficient and sustainable AI future, proving that innovation doesn’t have to come at the cost of the planet.About Kinesis NetworkKinesis Network is a revolutionary platform that solves the critical shortage of computing access for AI developers, researchers, and enterprises. By connecting GPU providers with those who need computing power, Kinesis makes high-performance computing more efficient and accessible. Trusted by enterprises, academic institutions, and research organizations, Kinesis democratizes access to the vital infrastructure needed for AI development and data-intensive research. For more information about how Kinesis Network solves the compute access shortage, visit https://kinesis.network/ About Multiverse ComputingFounded in 2019, Multiverse Computing is a leading quantum software company that combines quantum computing, AI and optimization solutions to solve complex industry challenges. The company’s team of over 160 full-time employees, comprising 40% PhDs and representing more than 43 nationalities, has developed CompactifAI, an LLM compressor which uses quantum-inspired tensor networks to make large language models (LLMs) more efficient and portable, reducing size by over 90%, with only a 2 – 3% drop in accuracy, and with over 50% savings in retraining and inference costs. Multiverse Computing enables organizations to optimize their AI models and computing resources for enhanced performance and efficiency. For more information, visit www.multiversecomputing.com

