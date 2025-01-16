EB5AN Promotes Transparency by Launching New EB-5 Investor Portal Powered by Juniper Square

EB5AN’s new portal is powered by Juniper Square, one of the leading investment management solutions firms in the real estate industry.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB5AN, a leading EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy firm, has launched a new investor portal for its limited partners—powered by Juniper Square Juniper Square’s innovative approach to creating investor portals is ideal for EB-5 projects. The firm is recognized as one of the leading real estate fund administrators, managing over $1 trillion in investor equity across 34,000 investment entities and 500,000 investor accounts.EB5AN’s investors will gain access to a user-friendly investor portal where they can easily obtain updates on their investments and access key documents. EB5AN expects this innovative approach will streamline the subscription process for its projects."By engaging Juniper Square, we are significantly enhancing the way we communicate with our investors and manage their funds," said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN. "Our new investor portal demonstrates our ongoing, and industry leading, commitment to investment transparency."“We want our investors to be able to easily access information,” added Mike Schoenfeld, managing partner at EB5AN. “Doing so will be easier than ever with our new cutting-edge investment portal, which is custom-tailored specifically for our EB-5 investments."EB5AN’s Portal Provides Increased Safety For InvestorsWith the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (the RIA) requiring all EB-5 projects to remain transparent and provide investors with regular updates, EB5AN’s investment portal is more relevant than ever.EB5AN’s software provider, Juniper Square, is a pioneer in providing investment management solutions in the real estate sector. Its clients include global real estate investment firms such as BentallGreenOak ($83 billion in assets under management) and Tishman Speyer ($57 billion in assets under management).Now EB5AN’s investors will enjoy a higher level of safety and transparency throughout the EB-5 immigration process—with a secure path to both financial and immigration success.----------------------------Created in 1990, the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as for those already working or studying in the U.S. on non-immigrant visas, including the H-1B, L-1B, and F-1 visas. Thousands of families from all over the world have successfully immigrated by making a job-creating investment in a U.S.-based business enterprise. The EB-5 program has facilitated billions of dollars of direct foreign investment into the United States and has created tens of thousands of jobs over the last three decades.EB5AN is an internationally recognized EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated billions of dollars in investments under the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program. EB5AN works with firms in multiple industries to create high-quality direct and regional center–sponsored investment offerings throughout the United States, with a total development cost exceeding $4.1 billion. EB5AN’s portfolio of low-risk investments in world-class business ventures has served over 2,300 immigrant investors from more than 70 countries.

