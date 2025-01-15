Dr. Frank J. Mandarino Hits 10th Anniversary of Vibration Plate Therapy at his Staten Island, N.Y., Chiropractic Office

Mandarino Chiropractic utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology.

STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Frank J. Mandarino is marking more than a decade since first introducing vibration plate therapy to his Staten Island, N.Y., chiropractic office. Having begun his practice in the New York City outer borough in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino’s office locations have since grown to embrace six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, the award-winning practice offers patients traditional and leading-edge non-pharmaceutical pain-relief and injury-prevention treatments, making vibration plate therapy a valuable component within Dr. Mandarino’s large array of effective treatment options. As described on MandarinoChiropractic.com , the practice provides patients with the opportunity of utilizing a device supplied by Pivotal Health Solutions. While an individual stands on the device’s platform, “Vibration plate therapy allows a patient’s muscles to react against the vibration plate machine’s movements by contracting muscles, stretching tendons, increasing blood flow and oxygenating blood.“Dr. Mandarino’s patients stand on the vibration plate platform while holding onto the machine’s handles. The platform vibrates in a way that simultaneously stimulates the hormonal, cardiovascular, lymphatic, and nervous systems. A session on the machine lasts approximately 10-12 minutes.”According to MandarinoChiropractic.com, “Not only can vibration plate therapy help enforce the effectiveness of chiropractic and sports injury rehabilitation, but it can accelerate pain relief and recovery from a wide range of neuromusculoskeletal disorders."About Mandarino ChiropracticSince opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has grown his practice to include six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, the award-winning practice offers traditional and leading-edge therapeutic options with an emphasis on uncompromised patient care and service.Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering; LightForceDeep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.Dr. Mandarino’s six offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688); 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654), and 3650 Rt. 9W Bridgeview Plaza, Highland, NY 12528 (845-691- 9100).On the Internet: www.MandarinoChiropractic.com On the Internet: www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com

