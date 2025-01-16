AngeLink Supports California Wildfire Victims with Free Fundraising

Immediate Help for Los Angeles Wildfire Victims

Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the devastating fires, which have caused unimaginable loss and destruction.” — Gerry Poirier, CEO AngeLink

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of the catastrophic wildfires devastating the Los Angeles region and displacing thousands, AngeLink’s AI-Powered, user-friendly platform is stepping up to provide immediate support to individual fundraisers raising money for disaster recovery. The platform is waiving all credit card processing fees for victims ensuring that 100% of donations go directly to those in need.As part of AngeLink’s commitment to provide swift, impactful relief, fundraisers simply need to include “#LAFire” in their fundraising title to qualify for this 100% free initiative - allowing victims to receive critical financial support without any delays or deductions.AngeLink has a proven track record of responding to natural disasters with grassroots support through a fast-growing community of over 100,000 users. The platform of “America’s Angels” has raised millions of dollars over the past few years helping individuals in crisis get immediate support through outreach to their own network and by sharing on social media.The Company’s innovative technology creates a meaningful, transparent, and efficient experience for individuals to raise funds for personal causes or to support friends, family and individuals in their community. With heightened demand, the majority of AngeLink fundraisers are in high-impact areas: emergencies, natural disasters, medical and memorial expenses, where the need is often urgent and deeply personal.“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the devastating fires, which have caused unimaginable loss and destruction,” said Gerry Poirier, CEO of AngeLink. “To ensure every dollar makes a difference, we are waiving all processing fees so that 100% of donations go directly to victims and fundraiser beneficiaries quickly and with full transparency to enable them to recover as soon as possible in this time of crucial need.”Unlike other fundraising platforms that continue to charge fees for victims of the devastating California wildfires, AngeLink is providing a completely free service and is committed to the security, trust, and the well-being of those affected. With AngeLink’s state-of-the-art technology and advanced fraud prevention algorithms, AngeLink ensures donations are safeguarded.For anyone affected by the California wildfires, AngeLink provides the opportunity to start a fundraiser in a matter of minutes. Whether for personal recovery or to support a loved one, AngeLink makes it simple, immediate, and easy to raise funds. The platform’s AI-Wizard™ tool helps users craft compelling stories, increasing engagement to mobilize support. AngeLink’s 24/7 Customer Love Support is available by chat, email and by phone to guide fundraisers through the process.To create an AngeLink fundraiser visit www.angelink.com or donate to support victims impacted by the California wildfires visit: California Wildfire - Angel Grant Relief Fund About AngeLink:Headquartered in Naples, Florida, AngeLink was born as an alternative to GoFundMe, inspired by offering Americans a choice as a new, innovative personal fundraising solution. Winner of the prestigious BOLD Award for the World’s Best New Marketplace, AngeLink’s cutting-edge, AI-powered platform is transforming the crowdfunding landscape. Driven by escalating global demand for AngeLink’s technology, the fast-growth company enables individuals to raise money for personal causes or to support family, friends and loved ones quickly and easily. Founded by Gerry Poirier, a 25-year finance executive, AngeLink is committed to making fundraising effective and meaningful for those in urgent need with local, national and global campaigns. Visit www.angelink.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.