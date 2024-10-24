AngeLink Offers a Lifeline for Women and American Families Impacted by Breast Cancer

Breast Cancer Awareness

AngeLink helped me pay off all of my medical bills, and they have been an incredible resource for me!” — Breast cancer survivor and AngeLink fundraiser Katie Joy

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Breast Cancer Awareness Month unfolds, millions of women and families across the United States face the harsh reality of a breast cancer diagnosis. Breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women in the United States each year.Cancer treatment costs are skyrocketing, leaving many families unable to afford essential treatments and expensive prescription drugs. In 2020, breast cancer had the highest treatment costs among all cancers– $26.2 billion for medical services and $3.5 billion for prescription drugs. With 63% of Americans claiming they would struggle to cover an unexpected $500 medical bill, the financial toll of cancer is creating overwhelming burdens.That’s where crowdfunding solution AngeLink comes in. AngeLink empowers individuals to raise money for critical causes, including breast cancer treatment, without the barriers that come with other traditional fundraising platforms. AngeLink provides a secure system and supportive community for women and families to fundraise for expenses, emergencies, cancer treatments, nursing and homecare costs, memorial and funeral services, and more. AngeLink’s platform offers free tools including an AI-WizardTM to help users craft compelling fundraising stories and boost awareness using breakthrough Artificial Intelligence technology.Breast cancer survivor and AngeLink fundraiser Katie Joy stated, “It was really humbling to ask for help. This experience has been a lesson—people really want to help if you let them. AngeLink helped me pay off all of my medical bills, and they have been an incredible resource for me!”With AngeLink, women and families impacted by breast cancer no longer have to face financial burdens alone. Click the links below to learn more about active AngeLink fundraisers supporting cancer-related expenses:About AngeLink:Headquartered in Naples, Florida, AngeLink is a pioneering social crowdfunding platform.. Powered by women and open to all, AngeLink is dedicated to empowering individuals through cutting-edge AI-driven fundraising solutions. Founded by Gerry Poirier, a 25-year finance executive, AngeLink is reimagining the crowdfunding landscape and supports local, global, personal, and emergency campaigns. Get help from America’s Angels, start an AngeLink fundraiser today at www.angelink.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.