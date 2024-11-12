Angels Among Us: Florida Family of 16 Receives Life-Changing Support from Community during National Adoption Month

The Hurt Family with AngeLink CEO, Gerry Poirier.

PLANT CITY , FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of National Adoption Month, the Hurt family, a remarkable local Florida family of 16, has received an outpouring of support for urgent home repairs after the devastation caused by recent hurricanes and tornadoes that swept through the stateCurrently residing in a small, fixer-upper house, the Hurt family faces urgent repair needs that far exceed their financial capabilities. In addition to their two biological children, Andrea Hurt and her husband have lovingly taken in 12 children who they are adopting from the foster care system. Andrea has taken on the responsibility of homeschooling the children, many of whom have ADHD, autism, and other intellectual impairments.Touched by this incredibly giving and growing family, the Plant City community has united to support the Hurt's by launching a fundraiser on the AngeLink crowdfunding platform. Sparked by a small act of kindness and a $300 donation, an entire team of local volunteers are now rallying behind the family to restore their home, showcasing the remarkable spirit of compassion and community during National Adoption Month.The inspiring story began with a Zoom call between AngeLink CEO, Gerry Poirier, and Andrea Hurt, during which Gerry was deeply moved by the family’s journey. While reviewing comments on Andrea’s AngeLink fundraising page, Gerry noticed a touching $300 donation, accompanied by a simple yet heartfelt message from a stranger named Andrew Heard: “We don't know you but we wanted to support your family and pray God blessings over you. Please reach out to me as I do a lot of handy work, build furniture, and may be able to help with house repairs.”Moved by Andrew’s generosity, Gerry reached out to Andrew to collaborate on assisting the Hurt family. Andrew and his wife, who had previously taken in a young abandoned boy and provided him with a loving home for eight years, understood the struggles faced by children in need. Encouraged by Andrew’s kindness, another good Samaritan, Jon Starry, a Florida-based roofing contractor and owner of Steadfast Roofing, also volunteered to offer free repairs for the Hurt's home.AngeLink, along with Jon and Andrew, have joined forces with the Plant City community to assemble a “Team of Angels" – a group of plumbers, electricians, flooring contractors, and window specialists – to address the family's most pressing repair needs. To date, over $19,000 has been raised for the Hurt's through the AngeLink fundraiser, but additional funding is still required to complete the extensive restorations.For detailed information about the Hurt family’s circumstances and to contribute to the AngeLink fundraiser, please visit: https://angelink.com/fundraiser-public/0084d0cf-90c0-4f79-864d-aa70e4056548 To learn more about how to start your own AngeLink fundraiser or be an Angel for someone else, please visit www.angelink.com . You can also reach out to AngeLink by phone at 877-526-4354.About AngeLink:Headquartered in Naples, Florida, AngeLink is a pioneering social crowdfunding platform at the forefront of technological innovation and social impact. Powered by women and open to all, AngeLink is dedicated to empowering individuals through cutting-edge AI-driven fundraising solutions with a personal and empathetic approach. With a focus on raising funds for medical expenses, emergencies, natural disasters, funerals, memorials, small businesses, and charities, AngeLink is reimagining the crowdfunding landscape. Founded by Gerry Poirier, a 25-year finance executive, AngeLink supports local, global, personal, and emergency campaigns.

