SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Rival for Game Studio Business Development and Market Expansion

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG, the premier global advisory firm in the gaming and sports betting industries, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Rival, a leader in iGaming software licensing since 2005. This collaboration aims to support Rival’s efforts in content licensing business development and market expansion across gaming markets worldwide.

Rival has earned its reputation through two decades of innovation and adaptability, delivering exceptional gaming experiences tailored to meet the needs of operators and players alike. With a portfolio of nearly 200 games spanning slots, table games, video poker, and more, Rival combines cutting-edge technology with a player-first approach. Their robust platform, features multilingual support in 34 languages, flexible RTP options, and optimized mobile experiences, making Rival a trusted partner for over 100 respected gaming brands.

Through this partnership, SCCG Management will leverage its extensive expertise in gaming business development, regulatory navigation, and market entry strategies to accelerate Rival’s growth and help the company expand its global footprint.

Stephen A. Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating:

“Rival’s legacy of innovation and reliability is a testament to their leadership in the iGaming space. We are thrilled to partner with a company that aligns so well with SCCG’s mission to drive growth and innovation in the gaming industry. Together, we aim to create opportunities that will elevate the standards of game development and market reach for Rival Powered.”

This partnership underscores SCCG Management’s ongoing commitment to aligning with industry leaders who share a vision for transformative growth. With a shared dedication to quality, compliance, and player engagement, SCCG and Rival Powered are set to redefine the possibilities for game studios in the iGaming sector.

About Rival

Rival has been at the forefront of iGaming innovation since 2005, developing cutting-edge casino software and games that resonate with players and operators worldwide. With operations in Cyprus, the UK, and Canada, Rival’s commitment to adaptability and excellence has solidified its place as a trusted name in the industry.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering iGaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

