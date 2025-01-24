PLAN FOR THE WORLD TO DIGITALLY TWIN WITH UKRAINE

Clive giving Santa a present

LONDON, OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AN ambitious worldwide plan to twin with the people of Ukraine to help them out of their war torn misery has been mooted by a Henley-on-Thames former colleague of PM Boris Johnson.

When Johnson originally returned from a surprise and secret visit to see Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and assure him on further support.

Labour who are now offering the same level of support should be "thinking outside the box says Hemsley"

Media artist and promotions entrepreneur Clive Hemsley wants countries, towns, cities, companies and individuals around the world to put their hands in their pockets and twin with the stricken Ukraine people and back this idea until Russia is finally pushed out.

Hemsley says “ I have had this idea for over 2 years and and struggling to get it launched- it’s a great idea for this Government to launch.

Personally I would donate funds just to get it started as a global concept. When Johnson was Henley MP, Hemsley was in regular contact with him and he speaks highly of the former PM’s efforts for Ukraine, including providing millions of £s in cash and equipment support to push Russia back from its invasion.

This idea to implement would be a fraction of the cost.

“This ‘Twin with Ukraine’ initiative would provide support for what leaders around the world - have already done for our friends in Ukraine,” said Hemsley. “It would help support people in cities, towns and villages to rebuild the country and help the suffering Ukraine people. Even on an emergency basis.

“Twinning is not a new concept - the original idea was implemented immediately after World War Two to repair the damaged relationships, helping towns and cities across europe that had suffered, pairing them with a town overseas.

The aim was to encourage people to meet, mix, rebuild and reaffirm relationships. Now in this digital age it can be implemented very easily and effectively.

“In these digitised days it can apply globally to cities, towns, villages; companies like Google and Amazon; even community churches around the world.

“Twinning can be an official relationship builder. Using digital formats everybody is aware of the impact of twinning but if this is digitised with today's technology, Ukraine can be helped to connect globally to all the free world, giving psychological and emotional support and - very importantly - sending a strong message to the Russian aggressor.

"Imagine seeing the same support message around the world - it would have an enormous impact. But it can also be a huge vehicle to generate monies directly 100% for Ukraine and her people.”

Hemsley said a brand would need to be created incorporating the Ukraine flag and leaving space for the twinned partner to insert their name: “This has to be a professionally designed logo that would be recognised globally and be registered as an official digital trademark,”

“It would need to be endorsed by the British Government or another official body - even a Royal stamp of approval - and with the right publicity via a petition would have a snowball effect.”

He added that if the BBC got involved and endorsed the idea it could even be hi-lighted on the equivalent of Children in Need in Ukraine and he hoped the UK tabloids would also back it

His idea is that an official website would give countries, cities towns and hamlets - even individuals - an opportunity to register and download the graphics to add their town name and it could be used on commercial merchandise.

A minimum donation would be applied for all applicants, so a town could give a registration …, a city ..or individual… TBC . “This is open for suggestions,” said Hemsley, “as there are many ways to generate monies using this digitised idea and it could be coupled with, say, the BBC for global awareness.” And each country would have its own panel .

The monies raised would go direct to existing Ukraine charities, while funds could be processed in a similar way to Children in Need in the UK. "I would be happy to give my help in any way,” said Hemsley. “People like to know up front exactly where their money will be going to provide the best help possible so towns would know exactly where their money is donated.”

“Britain has always been a leader for ideas so this concept - with the right endorsements Britain in Ukraine - provides a great way to create awareness and for everybody and every town to help this crisis.”

Hemsley added: "We need the right endorsements and people; so far I’ve been lobbying this concept to both Houses in Westminster and Government ministers I have spoken and been advised- launching it privately and then it will get the UK Government backing." I think it should be the other way round.

Finally this digital concept should be set up asap- with secure approved processing so 100% donated goes to Ukraine charities.

Thank you and lets see the power of people

Clive Hemsley

Ps Of course this concept being digital could also be launched across the Middle East it could be the start of a global campaign by ordinary people to make a real difference...and come together in Unity!



twinningukraine@gmail.com

