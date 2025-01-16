Pop Music Sensation Kelsie Kimberlin's Foundation Launches “WINGS FOR UKRAINE” Campaign To Purchase American-Made Drones to help Ukraine's Fight for Freedom

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pop music sensation Kelsie Kimberlin , who lost a family member in the war against Ukraine and whose music has been viewed over 15 million times on YouTube, announced she is launching a campaign called “Wings For Ukraine” to raise funds through her Kelsie Kimberlin Foundation, www.kelsiekimberlinfoundation.org , to purchase American-made FPV drones from California company NEROS TECH.The drones will be sent to Ukraine. Kelsie said, “Let us build an invincible American drone air force protecting the citizens, skies, and territory of Ukraine. This is the proud and patriotic way that Americans must lead and act.”Kelsie’s 21 yr. old cousin was killed in February 2024 on the front line in Ukraine so saving lives is personal for her. “While Ukraine has its own robust drone manufacturing capabilities, American drone manufacturers can offer added capacity along with enhanced technology to protect both civilians and soldiers across the battlefield,” Kelsie said. At only $500 per drone, this is the most cost-effective way to save lives and counter the aggressor.These drones can also be used for tracking enemy forces, delivering supplies to civilians and soldiers, collecting data, and leading citizens to safe areas.Kelsie is calling on “ALL AMERICANS of all stripes to again rally to support Ukraine. Our goal must be total victory through strength. Let us show the world that this is a way for America to lead.” Kelsie hopes to meet with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to talk about supporting Ukraine and making America, not China, the leading exporter of drones to Ukraine.The public can donate money to purchase drones to be sent to Ukraine at https://kelsiekimberlinfoundation.org/ In October, Kelsie traveled to Ukraine to film a full-length movie about her work and Ukrainian resistance and resilience. While there, she also visited her cousin's grave, engaged in humanitarian work, and filmed music videos. Her music brings attention to Ukraine and is a hit with audiences around the globe.

