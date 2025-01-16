Lauren Chamblin Joins Kleinschmidt as Senior Project Manager

Lauren Chamblin, Senior Project Manager with Kleinschmidt

Experienced Water Resources Leader Joins Kleinschmidt to Strengthen Environmental and Regulatory Solutions for Clients

I was drawn to Kleinschmidt by the excitement, knowledge, and authenticity of the key resources of the firm – its people. ” — Lauren Chamblin, Senior Project Manager with Kleinschmidt

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory , and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Lauren Chamblin as a Senior Project Manager.With 18 years of experience in the water resources industry, Lauren brings a wealth of expertise to Kleinschmidt. Her technical background in environmental science with a focus in water quality has led to wide-ranging project experience in the regulatory realm. She has also contributed to hydropower relicensing pre-application activities and developed license surrender and exemption applications for dam removal projects. Lauren has extensive project management experience and has managed projects across multiple disciplines, both as a consultant for federal and local clients, and as an owner while working in the public sector."Lauren's extensive regulatory expertise and proven leadership in managing multidisciplinary projects, including engineering and construction contractors, will enhance our ability to support clients in navigating complex renewable energy and water resource projects," said Steve Layman, Regional Vice President at Kleinschmidt Associates. "We are excited to welcome her to the team."“I was drawn to Kleinschmidt by the excitement, knowledge, and authenticity of the key resources of the firm – its people. I’m excited to join a team of hydropower experts and contribute meaningfully to projects that serve our community and protect the environment”, says Lauren Chamblin, Senior Project Manager with Kleinschmidt.Lauren holds a Master of Science in Environmental Sciences and Engineering from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Georgia. She is an active member of the American Water Works Association and the Georgia Association of Water Professionals, where she completed the Leadership Academy program.About Kleinschmidt:Kleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com

